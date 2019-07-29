CHIPPEWA FALLS — More than $26,000 was raised at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair for the Girl Scout Troop #3055 Memorial Fund.
Northwestern Bank officials announced in January that they would donate $5 for each grandstand ticket sold for the Friday, July 12, show featuring Big & Rich, and the Saturday, July 13, show featuring Joan Jett & the Blackhearts at the fair. That money went to the memorial fund, which was established at the Community Foundation of Chippewa County.
“These funds will forever remind our community of the tragedy that occurred with the Girl Scouts and the income off the funds will be used by nonprofits to emulate the good deeds that Girl Scouts do every day,” bank president Gerald Jacobson said in a press release Monday.
Northwestern Bank’s donation totaled $25,000. The fair also agreed to donate $1 from each grandstand ticket sold, adding another $1,000 to the memorial fund.
The fund is set up as an endowment.
“This is a sensitive time for all those intimately involved in the Girl Scout tragedy and we are structured in a way that allows our fund holders time to work out the parameters of their funds,” explained Jill Herriges, executive director of the Community Foundation of Chippewa County. “This will be an endowment fund, so it is managed, invested and kept in perpetuity to provide earnings (grants) for the benefits of a charitable cause on behalf of the fund holders.”
Colten R. Treu, 22, 1060 Joseph St., is accused of huffing from an aerosol canister, then crashing his pickup truck into members of Girl Scout Troop 3055 as they were picking up trash on Highway P in Lake Hallie, south of the Highway 29 overpass. Four people died and another was hospitalized.
Treu is charged with four counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, four counts of hit and run-involving death, and one count each of hit and run-causing great bodily harm, intentionally abusing hazardous materials and bail jumping.
Treu is due back in court Sept. 11 for a motion hearing. Trial dates also were recently announced, set to begin Jan. 21, and the trial could last up to two weeks.
Treu remains in jail on a $250,000 cash bond.
The four people killed in the crash were Jayna S. Kelley, 9, Autum A. Helgeson, 10, both of Lake Hallie, Haylee J. Hickle, 10, and her mother, Sara Jo Schneider, 32, both of the town of Lafayette.
The fifth person injured was Madalyn Zwiefelhofer; she was hospitalized for three weeks before being released.
The girls attended Southview Elementary and Halmstad Elementary in Chippewa Falls.
It is unclear if Treu’s passenger, John Stender, will also be charged. No charges have been filed at this time.