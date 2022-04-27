CHIPPEWA FALLS — Northwestern Bank has made a $225,000 donation to help establish a new Boys & Girls Club facility in Chippewa Falls.
The donation was presented this week in what will be the Northwestern Bank Program Room in the facility at 650 Bridgewater Ave.
Since it was established in Chippewa Falls in 2012, the Boys & Girls Club has rented space in the Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology, which had the capacity to serve up to 80 kids.
“The club quickly outgrew the museum space, and we’ve been looking for a new home for years," Jamie Liebrandt, market president for Northwestern Bank and Chippewa Falls Boys & Girls Club Advisory Council member, said in a news release. "We were very glad to hear about the availability of the Masonic Lodge. It is in a great location near parks and schools, and is easy for club families and kids to access."
The Boys & Girls Club has been renting a portion of the Masonic Lodge since June 2021.
“The new location is wonderful for club kids and programs because it has great outdoor space, which we’ve never had before," Mollie Hogan, Center Director for the Chippewa Falls Boys & Girls Club, said in the release. "The kids use it year-round. The facility has large open spaces that are perfect for programming. We’re very grateful for the incredible community support from Northwestern Bank and others that has made this dream a reality.”
Northwestern Bank President Jerry Jacobson is a former board member for the Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley who helped to establish the Chippewa Falls club and has been a longtime supporter of the organization.
“We always talk about return on investment in banking," Jacobson said in the release. "In my mind, there is no greater return on investment than to invest in the lives of kids. Everything that the club does helps them to be better citizens, better neighbors, better employees and to build strong families of their own.”
The Boys & Girls Club has set a $3.5 million goal to purchase and renovate the facility and construct an addition with a gym space and teen program areas. When complete, the facility will have the capacity to serve at least 200 kids daily from second through 12th grades. More than $2.6 million has been raised toward that goal so far.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley announced plans last month to expand programs in four communities, increasing the organization’s capacity to serve 250 additional kids daily in the Chippewa Valley.
The expansions would increase capacity by 50 kids each in Eau Claire and Menomonie and expand service to 50 kids daily in grades 2 through 5 in Altoona.