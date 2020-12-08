CHIPPEWA FALLS — Northwestern Bank President Gerald Jacobson has been selected to join the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis’ board of directors, where he will be able to provide insight about the needs and challenges of rural businesses.
Jacobson, 67, will begin his three-year term on the board on Jan. 1. The board is comprised of nine people, including three bankers.
“It’s a great honor to be nominated, and to get on the board,” Jacobson said Tuesday. “It’s something that any banker would tell you it’s a career fulfillment.”
The board meets every six weeks. The Minneapolis district is the ninth of 12 districts across the country, covering parts of Wisconsin and Michigan, plus Minnesota, North and South Dakota and Montana.
The members share input on key financial metrics, including if interest rates should be raised or lowered.
“Our board will vote on recommendations on what our board representative will suggest on interest rates in Washington,” he said.
Jacobson is excited about sharing his experiences and perspectives with the board.
“Each board member is responsible, every quarter, of giving the conditions in the community,” Jacobson explained. “That way, they know what is happening around the nation, not just in Washington.”
Jacobson said he is ready for the challenges.
“The biggest challenge is to get through what small business owners in rural Wisconsin are experiencing and making sure that filters through to Washington,” he said.
Charlie Walker, Chippewa County Economic Development Corp. executive director, praised the selection of Jacobson to the board.
“It’s outstanding for the Chippewa Valley. He’s built the bank into a regional, community bank,” Walker said. “He’s a leader. He’s the right person to be on that board, giving some old-fashioned, entrepreneurial input. He’s going to bring a great perspective of how important small business is.”
Jacobson graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1971, then from UW-Eau Claire in 1975 with a bachelor’s degree in economics. He earned a master’s degree in finance from the University of Chicago. He joined Northwestern Bank in 1978 as an auditor, before becoming chief executive officer, and eventually, bank president.
Jacobson, who has volunteered on boards for many different organizations, from the Boy Scouts to the Eau Claire Boys & Girls Club to the United Way Endowment to the Technical College Foundation, vows to be even more available to the public. “I’m certainly always open if people want to call me, if they have concerns about the economy, and I can relay that back to the Fed Reserve,” Jacobson said.