The Northwoods League remains in a holding pattern as we near one month from its scheduled opening day, the league’s president Gary Hoover told the Leader-Telegram Wednesday in an exclusive interview.
“Right now, we’re contingency planning in accordance with several various scenarios but still in a holding pattern until the day that the government gives us a greater sense about that predictability,” Hoover said. “It’s very difficult. I know it’s difficult for everybody.”
The 2020 season, the league’s 27th, is slated to start with 11 games on May 26. The Eau Claire Express kick off their campaign that evening at the Thunder Bay Border Cats, with the home opener coming four days later when Eau Claire hosts the Willmar Stingers at Carson Park.
The coronavirus pandemic may change plans, just like it has for sports at every level this spring.
Hoover said playing without fans, similar to recent Major League Baseball schedule proposals, is not a feasible model for the league and is not being considered. Playing with limited fans would be considered.
“Sure, I imagine,” Hoover said. “Playing in a safe environment for everybody concerned, we’re absolutely interested in.”
Express owner Bill Rowlett said there has been some discussion of playing games in the fall, but even a slight push toward the end of the summer could be problematic for Eau Claire due to the situation at Carson Park. Rowlett said the franchise would be pushed out of the stadium in August if the city moves forward with renovations.
The bleachers are typically moved in the fall to accommodate football at Carson Park as well.
Hoover wasn’t willing to speculate on the financial impact not playing a season would have on the league and its individual franchises, but Rowlett said there would be a negative effect.
“There’s no question it would have a financial impact and it wouldn’t be favorable,” Rowlett said. “We have some teams that are much more solvent than we are, I’ll put it that way.”
But obviously, the health of everyone involved in the league is at the forefront of all discussion.
“The worst case scenario from our standpoint would be to start up, have 30 to 35 players on a bus, and then have somebody prove positive,” Rowlett said. “If they haven’t been tested, who’s liable?”
If the season is played, the talent pool should be deep. In a typical season, many of the league’s top players aren’t available at the start of the year due to collegiate postseason runs or for recovery time. With the collegiate season cut short by the NCAA, those players should be fresh and eager to play in the summer.
The MLB draft has also been scaled down to five rounds due to the pandemic, meaning less players will have the opportunity to go pro this summer.
“There are many ways in which that is a positive for us,” Hoover said. “Our perception at this point based on the information that we’re getting is there would be an enormous demand for collegiate players who did not get an opportunity to finish their regular collegiate season, juniors, seniors, or whatever. Those players are going to want to get some playing opportunity to make themselves better and make themselves visible. The Northwoods League is obviously the premier platform for that.”
The Northwoods League has increased its roster size from 30 to 35 players to accommodate interest.
There would also likely be high demand from fans, who should be anxious to get back to the ballpark after the current dearth of sports content.
While some other Northwoods franchises have carved out a roster, the Express and manager Dale Varsho have not publicly announced any player signings for the upcoming season. But Varsho told the Leader-Telegram he has agreements in place for players to suit up for Eau Claire that have not been revealed to the public yet.
Hoover did not put an exact date on when the league would like to make a decision by, but said a deadline where a determination needs to be made is approaching.
“I believe this is a really critical period,” Hoover said. “We anticipated mid-April as a really critical moment in time to try to make determinations. So here we are and I’m hoping we’ll be able to clear the fog in the very near future. It matters to us, it matters to our affiliates and it matters to the fans in the ballparks.”