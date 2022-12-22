EAU CLAIRE — Home sales in western Wisconsin fell 39% last month when compared to November 2021, a drop attributed to higher prices, interest rates and low supply.
The region's decline was even greater than the 31.7% sales drop reported statewide in a report issued earlier this week by the Wisconsin Realtors Association.
"November 2021 was the strongest November sales on record, so some decline in sales was to be expected," Brad Lois, chairman of the association, said in a news release. "However, that doesn’t diminish the significant role played by higher mortgage rates, which resulted in much lower affordability and forced some buyers out of the market."
Last month there were 5,400 homes sold in the state, down from 7,905 in November 2021.
In the 12-county western Wisconsin region, there were 453 homes sold this November, down from the 743 a year before.
Home sales in Eau Claire and Chippewa counties were both down by a third, while the decline seen in Dunn County was over 50%.
The 94 homes sold last month in Eau Claire County was down from 141 a year before. Chippewa County fell from 65 sales in November 2021 to 44 last month. And Dunn County dropped from 72 down to 34 home sales.
Of those three counties, only Dunn County had made it through October with more sales than it did at that same time in 2021. However, November finally pulled Dunn County behind 2021's pace and now it is 4.1% behind in year-to-date sales.
Only three of Wisconsin's 72 counties remain ahead of last year's home sales through November.
In addition to sales being down statewide, the supply of homes on the market is also lower than it was during 2021.
There were 15,675 active listings in Wisconsin last month versus 20,054 a year before.
Meanwhile, both the average interest charged on a standard mortgage and the median price of homes both are higher than they were in 2021.
The median price of a Wisconsin home sold last month was $259,950 — up $19,950 from November 2021.
And during that time span, the average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage went from 3.07% to 6.81%, according to Freddie Mac.
“The median home price remains high, while the inventory remains low,” Julie Flor, president of the Realtors Association of Northwestern Wisconsin, said in a news release. “With high interest rates, we’ve seen a decline in the buyer pool due to affordability issues.”
While there are fewer people actively looking to buy homes now, there is an expectation that will change when costs go down.
"There is still unmet housing demand by millennials who transitioned to owner-occupied housing later than earlier generations," Michael Theo, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Realtors Association, stated in a news release. "Once mortgage rates begin falling and affordability improves, we expect millennial housing demand to strengthen."