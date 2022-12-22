EAU CLAIRE — Home sales in western Wisconsin fell 39% last month when compared to November 2021, a drop attributed to higher prices, interest rates and low supply.

The region's decline was even greater than the 31.7% sales drop reported statewide in a report issued earlier this week by the Wisconsin Realtors Association.

