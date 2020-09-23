EAU CLAIRE — A registered nurse who authorities say stole narcotics while working at two different Eau Claire hospitals has been sentenced.
Jessica J. Gums, 42, 909 W. Bluff View Circle, Chippewa Falls, pleaded no contest this week in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of possession of narcotic drugs and guilty to a felony count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud. She told police she took the drugs to relieve her pain from fibromyalgia.
Two felony counts of theft and an additional count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud were dismissed but considered by Judge Emily Long at sentencing.
For the narcotics drug possession conviction, Gums was fined $518.
As part of a three-year deferred agreement with prosecutors, the obtaining a controlled substance by fraud charge will be dismissed if Gums pays an additional $250 fine and commits no new crimes.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police were called to HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital Jan. 22, 2019, for a theft of narcotic drugs.
Gums, a registered nurse, was found with her hand in a medication disposal container on Jan. 2, 2019, in the post-anesthesia care unit. Another nurse thought it was odd that Gums was in the unit.
Gums was back in the unit on Jan. 10, 2019, asking what time the unit closed and whether the other nurse there was the only one present.
A search of hospital drug records showed Gums started to become a high utilizer of drugs beginning in July 2018. She was placed on administrative leave on Jan. 18, 2019, and fired on Jan. 22, 2019.
A drug comparison for registered nurses in the radiology department was made from June to December in 2018. In June 2018, Gums took 47% of the fentanyl used by the department. That climbed to 56% in July, 62% in August, 72% in September, 59% in October, 82% in November and 85% in December.
Hospital officials said Gums usually took twice the amount of fentanyl needed for a patient.
In December 2018, Gums also took 73% of the Versed utilized by the entire department. That month, Gums withdrew 66% of all the medication in the radiology department. She also reported 57% of the medications as being wasted.
On April 11, 2019, police responded to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire because Gums, who was now working there, had been stealing fentanyl from the hospital and injecting it into herself while at work.
Gums also admitted to switching a patient’s order of fentanyl with saline on one occasion.
During an interview with police in May 2019, Gums said she had been at Mayo for two weeks and took and used fentanyl to take away her pain from fibromyalgia. Gums said she used the fentanyl both at home and work. She also admitted to having taken fentanyl from HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.
Gums said the process of taking drugs started just before a holiday when she was out of her medication for fibromyalgia, and the pharmacy was closing.