A shortage of nurses and health care staff is inevitable for Wisconsin as the baby boomer generation enters retirement, Wisconsin nursing leaders said Monday in Eau Claire.
But young nurses and students in Eau Claire should consider taking leadership roles and getting involved in government to help shape the future of medical professions in Wisconsin, said Wisconsin Center for Nursing president Pat Keller, Wisconsin Division of Public Health-Office of Policy and Practice Alignment Western Regional Director Timothy Ringhand and nurse manager Dr. Amanda Shimko.
Keller, Ringhand and Shimko are all UW-Eau Claire graduates. They spoke to about 20 graduate nursing students Monday at a nursing leadership panel.
Caring for the baby boomer demographic as they’ll begin to need more health care and assistance is “going to be an issue” due to an increased demand for nurses, Ringhand said after the panel discussion.
Rural hospitals will especially need to attract more nurses and other medical staff, said Shimko, who’s spent most of her career at a rural critical access hospital.
But Keller said the number of people in Wisconsin entering the nursing field is strong. It’s a different part of the equation that’s not going to produce enough nurses to meet the state’s need.
“The most critical actor is that we will not have enough nurse faculty,” Keller said. “There are lots of applicants who want to go into nursing, so it’s not that part of the flow that’s the issue. It’s having enough faculty to educate them.”
State health leaders know which health care fields are lagging, in part, due to the state’s Nursing Workforce Study, Keller said. The mandatory survey is given to nurses every two years by the Department of Workforce Development when they renew their licenses. It evaluates supply, demand and turnover of nurses in Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin Nurses Association.
Because of the survey, “we really have some trending data that’s been extremely helpful,” Keller said, adding that since it became law in 2009, the survey has also helped nursing leaders propose new health care policy to lawmakers.
Because of the survey, Dr. Linda Young, professor and Dean for the UW-Eau Claire College of Nursing and Health Sciences, has advocated in Wisconsin and the midwest to attract and hire more nurse faculty, according to UW-Eau Claire — Young’s work has garnered funding and legislator interest.
“Because of work she was able to do with the data we had, we showed this is a need,” Keller said.
As for the classroom of nursing graduate students on Monday, Keller, Shimko and Ringhand urged them to join committees, participate in the Wisconsin Nurses Association, get comfortable communicating with their lawmakers and take any leadership opportunities they can find.
“If I was back in your shoes, I’d embrace any opportunity that comes up,” Shimko told the graduate students Monday. “Say yes.”