I thought that today, Jan. 24, 2021, I might be writing about what it means to be a Green Bay Packers fan on the cusp of another Super Bowl win. Instead, I’ve been working emotional triage in my own home. The Packers have just lost, 26-31, to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and my son has run to his bedroom. He’s inconsolable. How could his favorite team, after such a momentous year — 13 regular season wins and seven Pro Bowlers — have lost this game at Lambeau Field? How could the universe be such an unjust place? How, how, how?
Sometimes, you will hear a person say something disparaging about sports, about how it’s just a bunch of grown men or women playing a child’s game. They’ll say that it doesn’t matter. Most of the time, I might agree. But tell that to my sweet heartbroken son. Tell him his tears don’t matter. No, I needed to find “a teachable moment.”
Believe it or not, I’d been thinking about this possibility for days and though it may seem unlikely, I turned to Dennis Eckersley and Kirk Gibson.
On Oct. 15, 1988, I was 9 years old, watching Game One of the 85th edition of the World Series between the Oakland Athletics and the Los Angeles Dodgers. I was standing in my grandparents’ living room with my dad and grandpa. My beloved Minnesota Twins had not been able to regain their 1987 glory, so I’d chosen the Dodgers as my team of choice. I liked the “Bulldog” nature of star pitcher Orel Hershiser (my Dad called him “Oreo Hershiser”) and the sort of ragtag nature of the team. In 1988, they were almost the opposite of the Athletics, who were so freakishly gifted. The Athletics had Jose Canseco, Dave Stewart, Mark McGwire, Rickey Henderson, Dennis Eckersley, and rookie-of-the-year Walt Weiss. Some of these players were emphatically boosted by steroids.
But on that night in 1988, Kirk Gibson of the Dodgers was most assuredly not enhanced by steroids. When he limped to the plate that evening, he could barely swing the bat. In that moment, Vince Scully incredulously said, “And look who’s coming up.” As if Dan Quayle was the Dodger’s pinch-hitter that night. Scully also said of Gibson, “And with two out, you talk about the roll of the dice, this is it.”
I remember saying to my Dad, “The game is over, we may as well shut off the TV.” A cynical outlook for a 9-year old. And my Dad, improbably quoting Yogi Berra, saying, “It ain’t over ‘til its over.” We kept watching, which, in and of itself was a life lesson.
After the Packers lost this afternoon, and after I consoled my son, I brought him down into my office to watch the final Game One at-bat on YouTube. That night in 1988, on two bad legs, Gibson hit a 3-2 pitch off Dennis Eckersley (who years later, would be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame) to win the game, and shift the momentum of the Series. As a kid I heroized Gibson and who wouldn’t? He endured, suffered, and eventually parked a backdoor slider into the right field stands of Chavez Ravine. I didn’t think too much about Eckersley, who, by all rights, was the better player, on the better, “more deserving” team. The finale of Scully’s poetically concise call is this, “In a year that has been so improbable, the impossible has happened.”
Sounds a little bit like January 2021, doesn’t it?
But tonight, I am thinking more of Dennis Eckersley and Aaron Rodgers. I’m thinking of the losers. See, it’s all perspective. I’m thinking about the fact that sometimes you fight hard and still lose. You’re incredibly well-prepared, you’re more talented, and yet, someone still comes into your house and eats your lunch right in front of you. You feel, as Rodgers said after the game, like you’d been hit “by a ton of bricks” and that the experience was “gutting.” Now. What do you do with loss, with disappointment? How do you endure, grow resilient? How do you fight again, how do you improve? How you do you lose gracefully? And how do you impart these lessons to your kids? That there is glory in the fight, even if you lose. That there is wisdom to be gained by losing.
On this night, a fantastic Green Bay Packers team had at one point found themselves facing an 18-point deficit, but fought valiantly, losing by just five to a brilliant coach and an opposing quarterback so handsome and talented he seems almost mythical. A crushing loss to witness as winter now stretches before us with little frivolous distraction. But live long enough and you know, like Truth, that life is nothing but a world series of disappointments. Some man you’ve always admired will bitterly divorce his lovely wife. Your preferred politicians will become corrupt or morally bankrupt. Even the endurable, unimpeachable institutions that we hold dear are often proven rotten and riddled with dark secrets.
Sometimes, to achieve something grand, one must be perfect. Not almost perfect. Or very good. Or 13-3. Or extremely talented. But perfect. Without error — flawless. Today, the Packers were not perfect. They dropped passes in the end zone, fumbled, allowed their quarterback to be hit, and hit again, repeatedly. Kevin King looked like he was not fit to defend me running downfield for a pass. The Packers did not play even close to perfection. Their coaching at times was truly miserable. So, there is good news. The team fought back. They showed grit and chutzpah. It seemed, that Coach Matt LaFleur learned a few things from last season, but perhaps, not quite enough, or fast enough. But there is still plenty of room for improvement. And there is always next year. I hope the Green Bay organization can take this devastating loss as a grand opportunity to build better, and not, as I fear, to implode.
One more bit of good news: At least no one in my family is a Vikings fan. I don’t even know how I’d begin that existential pep talk …
Go Pack Go.