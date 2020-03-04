Hikers and birdwatchers at the Beaver Creek Reserve in Fall Creek might glimpse a new multi-wheeled machine navigating the woods this spring.
A Madison-based nonprofit, Access Ability Wisconsin, has picked the reserve to host an all-terrain outdoor wheelchair, a heavy-duty piece of equipment that’s designed to navigate ice, rocks, mud, water and other obstacles.
Instead of using wheels, the metal-framed wheelchairs move on twin tracks, like a tank.
“It’s almost like a dune buggy,” said Brianne Markin, marketing and development coordinator at the reserve. “It’s truly like a track you’d find on a tank or an Arctic Cat. It’s supposed to go anywhere and everywhere.”
The wheelchair will be free for the public to loan — either to use on Beaver Creek’s nine miles of trails, its 400 acres or elsewhere, if people can transport the chair using a provided small trailer.
The reserve will charge a $50 refundable deposit for each use.
“We know that Beaver Creek is much more than our 400 acres, so the fact that people can actually take the chair with them to access their favorite hunting or other natural areas makes so much sense,” said Erik Keisler, the reserve’s executive director, in a news release.
“There are so many times we see kids come through on field trips, or adults from nursing homes … they’re not always able to access our trails,” Markin added.
Some of the reserve’s property is accessible to people with limited mobility. It’s aiming for grants to widen the door to its Butterfly House to accommodate wheelchairs, and has enlarged the space between its Discovery Room animal exhibits for the same reason, Markin said.
“But our trails have always been a challenge because of the hills,” she said. “We have upland woods, there are river bottoms. There’s not really any great way to make a trail accessible, so this really (helps).”
The reserve will host the 350-pound wheelchair from AAW at no cost.
AAW also has outdoor wheelchairs in Rice Lake, Hayward, Eagle River and several eastern and southern Wisconsin locations.
The group’s goal is to give people with mobility issues the chance to go fishing, hunting, birdwatching or get off the beaten path.
AAW hopes to eventually have an all-terrain wheelchair hosted in each Wisconsin county, according to its website.
The reserve plans to start loaning out the wheelchair in mid- to late April but must train volunteers on its check-out process first, Markin said. The reserve is looking for potential volunteers and encourages people who are interested to attend its French Toast Breakfast March 14.
At that event, the public will be able to try out the wheelchair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Access Ability Wisconsin staff, board members and volunteers will be present that day.
In late spring, the public should be able to reserve the chair — as well as check its availability by day — on the reserve’s website or by calling the reserve, Markin said.
“We have a feeling it’s going to be pretty popular, with how many nature areas and the hunting culture we have in this area,” she said of the wheelchair. “I keep thinking about people taking it and going to some concerts and festivals where there’s uneven terrain. It could be really big.”
Those interested in volunteering or loaning the chair can call the reserve at 715-877-2212 or visit www.beavercreekreserve.org in late spring.
To see other all-terrain wheelchairs available for loan in Wisconsin, visit AAW’s website at locations.accessabilitywi.org.
Beaver Creek Reserve is located at S1 Highway K, Fall Creek.