Above: Fat bike riders pedal away from the start line Sunday during the Chippewa Off Road Bike Association Powder Keg at the Eau Claire Expo Center. Racers competed to make the most laps during one- and two-hour races on a course set in Lowes Creek County Park. Earlier in the day CORBA sponsored 5k and 10k snowshoes races in the park. Left: Snowshoe racer Dennis McGraw of Eau Claire finds Sunday's warm temperatures to be T-shirt weather. Right: Sixteen-month-old Berkley Olek of Chippewa Falls and mom, Shelby, watches dad, Tanner, ride in Sunday's fat bike race at Lowes Creek County Park. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.