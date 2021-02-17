Off to the races
Chippewa Off Road Bike Association volunteer Steve Johnson of Eau Claire rides the trails Wednesday to check signs and conditions for the Powder Keg Races at Lowes Creek County Park. The annual snowshoe, cross-country ski and fat tire bike races, which were postponed from earlier this month because of extremely cold temperatures, began Wednesday and are being held virtually this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants will complete their events during park hours through next Wednesday and record their results online. Races begin at the Eau Claire County Expo Center, 5530 Fairview Drive. Registration fees, by donation, support CORBA, which builds and maintains the singletrack trails at Lowes Creek. More information about the event is available at corbatrails.org/events/2021-powder-keg. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

