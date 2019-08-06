CHIPPEWA FALLS — The officer who shot and injured a suspect at the Indianhead Motel in Chippewa Falls on Thursday has been identified.
Eau Claire County deputy Adam Prorok, who is assigned to the Regional SWAT Team, fired a shot that injured 48-year-old Christopher A. Knyphausen inside the motel. Knyphausen was taken to an area hospital after the incident; his condition is unknown.
Prorok has eight years of experience in law enforcement, and is a firearms instructor, according to a press release Tuesday.
“The Eau Claire Police Department is continuing its thorough investigation by experienced and independent investigators from their agency,” the press release states. “The investigation review will include examination of deputy and witness statements, squad car and/or body camera video forensic evidence, and other information related to what led up to this incident.”
Following department policy, Prorok has been placed on administrative leave pending review of the investigation.
“The sheriff and administrative staff have confidence in the decision-making actions and professionalism of the deputy involved,” the press release states. “We further believe the independent review will yield the same results.”
Knyphausen, 48, was charged in Chippewa County Court Friday afternoon with making threats to law enforcement and making terrorist threats. The case has been assigned to Judge Steve Cray.
It is still unclear if Knyphausen actually had a gun, and if he did, if he fired it at officers. Knyphausen was not charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. It also is unknown if Knyphausen was shot more than once, or where he was struck.
At 9:49 a.m. Thursday, Knyphausen called the Chippewa County dispatch center and said, “I have a 9 millimeter, and I’m not afraid to use it.”
The Chippewa Falls Police Department and the Eau Claire Regional SWAT team responded to the scene. The officers learned Knyphausen was a convicted felon and has a history of violence.
The officers learned Knyphausen was inside his room; a surveillance camera showed he entered the room at 9:31 a.m. and hadn’t left. They made multiple attempts to contact him for the next two hours, before the shooting occurred.
Knyphausen was previously convicted of shooting at an officer and threatening to shoot at a school in St. Cloud, Minn. In summer 2014, Knyphausen, then living in Litchfield, Minn., made threats in St. Cloud that “he was near the school at a storage shed and was going to shoot up everything.” Benton County (Minn.) officers responded to the scene, and a deputy located Knyphausen, who shot in the direction of the officer.
Knyphausen was able to flee the scene but was later apprehended. Police located the firearm with him. No one was injured in that incident.
Knyphausen was convicted in January 2015 of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in Benton County Court. He was given a civil commitment for chemical dependency and mental health issues.
Knyphausen now has a Chippewa Falls address, but he may be homeless.