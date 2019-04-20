A tearful Karen Hale watched intently five years ago as then-Gov. Scott Walker signed a bill in Eau Claire intended to curb the heroin scourge sweeping across Wisconsin.
The Hudson woman knew it was too late to help her daughter, Alysa Ivy, who died from a heroin overdose in May 2013, but she harbored hopes the bill and others passed as part of the Heroin Opioid Prevention and Education (HOPE) agenda would spare other Wisconsin families from enduring a similar tragedy.
Fast forward five years and many signs of progress are evident in Wisconsin: Doctors are prescribing fewer opioids, those prescriptions are monitored more closely, first responders are saving more lives by carrying the opioid overdose antidote naloxone, and state residents have turned nearly half a million pounds of unwanted medications over to authorities to stop the drugs from falling into the wrong hands.
Yet Wisconsinites keep dying from opioid overdoses as the epidemic evolves to more people taking illicit heroin and the even more potent synthetic opioid fentanyl. While overall opioid-related deaths in the state rose 82% from 502 in 2012 to 916 in 2017, deaths from synthetic opioids increased more than eight-fold to 466 and heroin deaths more than doubled to 412 in the same five-year period, according to the Department of Health Services.
"The opioid epidemic is still a crisis for our state, and it's a huge challenge for people who wake up every day with an addiction," said Attorney General Josh Kaul.
Wisconsin must continue to rise to the challenge with a multi-pronged approach that includes focusing on prevention to stop people from becoming addicted in the first place, expanding treatment opportunities for those addicted to opioids and seeking accountability for drug traffickers profiting from the misery of others.
For Hale, the slow rate of progress is frustrating, especially when it comes to people getting past the stigma of addiction. To drive home the point that addiction can happen to anyone, Hale still displays a poster of her beautiful, smiling daughter when she speaks at community events to raise awareness about the heroin threat, declaring, "This is the face of a heroin addict."
"Nothing's really changed," said Hale, who appeared on "Oprah" and was featured in The New York Times for her advocacy efforts after the death of Alysa at age 21. "So many people still see someone with an addiction as disposable. People forget that is someone's son or daughter."
Hale acknowledged scaling back her efforts to work with individuals struggling with addiction because it brought back too many painful memories of her daughter.
"It put me right back into that helplessness and hopelessness that I felt with Alysa," Hale said. "I almost felt like she was overdosing one more time. I was just mourning so deeply."
To this day, Hale said she can't drive down the road next to the Hudson hotel where Alysa was found dead after battling addiction to narcotics and heroin for nearly three years. As with so many others, Alysa's addiction started with a prescription opioid painkiller after having a medical procedure, in her case having her wisdom teeth removed.
Help from HOPE
West-central Wisconsin legislators acknowledged that more needs to be done to address the opioid epidemic ravaging families across the state.
State Rep. Warren Petryk, R-town of Pleasant Valley, said the 30 bills passed since 2013 as part of the HOPE agenda were the product of legislators working with medical practitioners, law enforcement and affected families to find solutions.
"Everyone has had the same message: that drug addiction isn't something that just affects people in big cities, but it's now more than ever a sad reality in our small towns and rural communities," said Petryk, a member of the new Assembly Committee on Substance Abuse and Prevention created to help tackle the problem.
Rep. Rob Summerfield, R-Bloomer, said he has noticed more obituaries of young people in local newspapers in recent years and realizes that drug overdoses are a major cause of those deaths.
"This is hitting our area hard," Summerfield said. "We need to keep working to make sure people don't start taking opioids, that law enforcement is cracking down on drug traffickers and that if someone does make the mistake of getting involved with drugs that they have access to treatment."
While Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Lake Hallie, acknowledged that some parts of the HOPE package have been more successful than others, she said among the most effective were laws that established treatment and diversion programs to get those struggling with addiction the help they need.
Continued progress will depend on families and communities, Bernier said.
"We must continue educating parents and teachers on how to convey true and accurate information about the dangers of heroin and prescription opioids," she said. "The message I would give my children and grandchildren is if you start using, it is only a matter of a short time until a dose will kill you."
Rep. Treig Pronschinske, R-Mondovi, also said he believes increasing awareness is the key, calling for more education about the effects of drug addiction, the importance of keeping dangerous substances out of reach of children and the methods to safely dispose of unwanted medications.
"I hope that together we can combat this awful crisis and save our communities," Pronschinske said.
With the current worker shortage, Petryk said he is particularly concerned about the negative effect of drug abuse on Wisconsin's labor market.
"I want to make sure that people who have an addiction are able to get the treatments and counseling they need so we can get them back into the workforce," he said, adding that he wants the state to encourage drug testing as a way to identify those who need help.
Investment sought
Democrats emphasized the importance of supporting initiatives included in Gov. Tony Evers' 2019-21 state budget proposal that could help combat the opioid epidemic, in particular expanding Medicaid so that more Wisconsin residents have health care coverage.
"Expanding Medicaid will leverage federal dollars to anchor in the crucial prevention and treatment initiatives proposed in Gov. Evers' budget," said Sen. Patty Schachtner, D-Somerset. "We know that people are struggling, and we cannot afford to wait when it comes to the health and well-being of our communities."
Schachtner cited studies indicating states that expanded Medicaid have increased access to opioid addiction diagnosis and treatment.
Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, said expanding Medicaid would provide coverage for 82,000 more people, potentially giving them not only access to drug abuse treatment but also making pain management alternatives to opioids more affordable.
"Some people might not have the money to invest in chiropractic care or physical therapy, so they just take the drugs and run," Emerson said, noting that health insurance policies with a $10,000 deductible don't realistically give low-income residents the option of exploring other ways to manage their pain.
Even the governor's proposal to legalize medical marijuana, which some people advocate for pain control, has potential to reduce opioid dependency, she added.
Other aspects of Evers' budget also have the potential to make inroads against the opioid epidemic, said Sen. Jeff Smith, D-town of Brunswick.
He noted that the proposed budget calls for an additional $1 million in each fiscal year for the Treatment, Alternatives and Diversion program, which provides nonviolent offenders with substance abuse treatment and case management as an alternative to jail or prison, as well as funding for expanding data dissemination among agencies and medical providers regarding opioid prescriptions and overdose history.
"We're falling short," Smith said, insisting the state must continue to seek ways to help people struggling with opioids and to invest in housing, health care and education that might boost prevention efforts. "It isn't anyone's fault. This is a terrible epidemic."
Recovery also will depend on support from individual communities, Smith said. He pointed to Tena Quackenbush, founder of the nonprofit group Stop the Stigma in Black River Falls, as a shining example. The group has established a network to support people in addiction-related distress.
Local support
Several initiatives targeting the opioid epidemic also are under way in the Chippewa Valley, said Denise Wirth, community health promotion division manager at the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
A coalition of agencies from Eau Claire and Dunn counties recently formed the Overdose Fatality Review Team, an effort aimed at preventing more opioid-related deaths. The group, funded by a grant from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, includes representatives of public health departments, law enforcement, human services departments, health care providers and district attorney offices.
The team is tasked with identifying overdose risk factors and missed opportunities for prevention as well as acting on those conclusions to prevent future overdose deaths.
Another grant is intended to improve public preparedness and response to the opioid crisis by creating an awareness campaign about the dangers of opioids and educating policymakers about science-based best practices for treating people with addiction and saving the lives of overdose victims.
"What's happening right now is police and EMS are being called all the time for these opioid overdoses, and they're just giving them Narcan (a brand of naloxone) and putting out fire after fire after fire," Wirth said. "We need to take a step further to providing wrap-around services to give those who have overdosed some tools about what to do next so it doesn't happen all over again."
Incarcerating people with addiction problems doesn't make sense, Wirth said, especially considering they are more susceptible to overdose once they get out of jail because their tolerance level goes down when they're behind bars but then they often relapse and return to using their previous dosage of opioids, Wirth said.
Local officials also hope to help the public understand that addiction is a disease instead of a choice and that medication-assisted treatment may be a long-term, even lifelong, requirement to help some people stay off opioids, she said.
Other local efforts involve collecting unwanted medications, delivering opioid educational presentations in schools and holding public substance abuse awareness events, such as the Eau Claire Healthy Communities Celebration planned Thursday night at Chippewa Valley Technical College.
Pain lingers
In Hudson, Hale plans to keep up her efforts to counsel other parents dealing with children struggling with addiction as she continues working through her own grief.
Reminders of her loss are everywhere, including Facebook posts about friends' kids getting married or having children of their own.
"I'm happy for them, but I missed out on all that with Alysa," Hale said. "There's still not a day that goes by that I don't think of her."
Hale said it breaks her heart to see opioids still plaguing so many families, even after multiple efforts to address the problem through legislation.
"We talk and we talk and we talk, but how is it trickling out?" Hale asked. "Nowadays you can talk to anyone and they know someone who has suffered from addiction. It seems like it's just not getting any better."