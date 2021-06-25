EAU CLAIRE — A flood of economic development projects planned for Eau Claire abruptly were put on hold when the COVID-19 pandemic struck.
Aaron White, the city's economic development director, equated it to business owners collectively holding their breath and hunkering down in survival mode as they waited to see the impact of the coronavirus. That was the bad news for the local economy.
The good news is that the construction sounds heard all over town this summer indicate that developers are ready to exhale and move forward with plans for growth as the pandemic loosens its grip on the economy.
That was the optimistic message White shared with community leaders attending the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce's Eggs & Issues event Friday at Pablo Center at the Confluence.
"A year's worth of pent-up demand has been unleashed," White said.
Fellow presenters Benny Anderson, executive director of Visit Eau Claire, and Jason Jon Anderson, executive director of Pablo Center at the Confluence, shared similarly rosy outlooks for tourism and the creative economy.
After room tax revenue collected from hotels plunged 83% in 2020 when many folks canceled travel plans amid the pandemic, Benny Anderson projected it would bounce back this year within about 30% of 2019 levels. His confidence is boosted in part by a dramatic increase in hits on the Visit Eau Claire website, as people plan what has become known as "revenge travel" to make up for the trips they missed out on in 2020.
While the Chippewa Valley fared better than some regions by quickly pivoting to promote its rivers, parks, trails and other outdoor amenities considered safer options during the pandemic, Benny Anderson said he expects the overall tourism industry to come roaring back this year, led by the reopening of museums and the resumption of music festivals and other live events.
Jason Jon Anderson pointed to the planned reopening of the $60 million facility he heads at the confluence of the Eau Claire and Chippewa rivers as a symbol of the revival of the music and arts scene that has attracted many positive reviews for the Chippewa Valley in recent years.
Pablo Center recently announced it would open its doors in September for its fourth season, titled "Re-Imagine l Re-Birth," that is expected to include at least 400 events before live audiences.
"We're very excited to have the facility open and people back in the building," Jason Jon Anderson told attendees at the chamber breakfast event, held under the lights on the stage of the RCU Theatre.
Undoubtedly, both Andersons agreed, the return of in-person events across the Chippewa Valley will provide a significant shot in the arm for the local economy and the mood of regional residents.
When it comes to economic development, White said the city is receiving a "ton of interest" from people looking to start new businesses or expand existing businesses.
"It's great to see a lot of interest in moving their businesses forward," White said. "It's exciting to see all of the potential for growth."
The economic comeback, however, does face challenges, notably a widespread labor shortage, the need for more housing in all price ranges and soaring prices for building materials.
While several major residential developments in the works around the city should help alleviate the housing crunch, White suggested workforce needs might have to be addressed by retraining workers from economic sectors that are shrinking or remaining flat and by recruiting more workers from outside the area, including tapping into the trend of more big-city residents seeking to move to smaller towns they perceive as safer and offering a more attractive lifestyle.
"You need jobs, you need housing and you need workforce, and all three must balance together to make the economy thrive," he said.
As for construction costs, White acknowledged that some business owners may opt to delay expansion plans for a year in hopes that materials prices drop.