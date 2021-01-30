EAU CLAIRE — Chippewa Valley Technical College's spring semester is underway for students after a network outage caused a two-day delay.
Investigation of the incident has provided more information on the source of the outage.
"Based on the investigation that we initiated immediately after experiencing the disruption, we have concluded that the outage was caused by a security incident," said Joni Geroux, CVTC's executive director of marketing and communications.
"At this time, there is no indication that any data, including personal or financial student or employee information, has been impacted by this incident," she said.
Geroux on Friday would not elaborate on the details of the security incident.
"Because our investigation is still ongoing, we cannot discuss the nature of the incident at this time," she said.
"Our primary focus is on continuing to restore our systems to best serve our students and employees," Geroux said.
CVTC president Bruce Barker concurred with Geroux's position.
"Our focus continues to be on restoring impacted systems in order to minimize the impact that this incident has on our students, faculty and staff as we open our spring semester," he said.
"We remain committed to data security and privacy, and have taken additional steps to protect our systems," Barker said.
CVTC officials announced on Wednesday, Jan. 20, that all campus buildings are closed and classes would be canceled for the rest of the week because of a system-wide network disruption.
The outage began on Monday, Jan. 18. Many of CVTC's core services were affected including its website, email, phones and system access.
The disruption led to the postponement of some winter term classes that were in session.
CVTC officials had intended to begin the spring semester as scheduled on Monday, Jan. 25, but on Thursday, Jan. 21, announced that the start of the spring semester would be delayed by two days to Wednesday, Jan. 27.
All factors were considered in the decision to delay the start of the semester including system accessibility, student communication and available support services, Barker said.