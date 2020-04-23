CHIPPEWA FALLS — Oktoberfest is the latest Chippewa Valley festival to announce it will cancel its event this year because of COVID-19 concerns.
Mike Jordan, Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce president, said the 18th annual Oktoberfest, which had been slated for Sept. 18-19, has been moved to Sept. 17-18, 2021. Chippewa Partners, the nonprofit organization that operates Oktoberfest, held a board meeting Wednesday, where the decision to cancel was made, he said.
“It was a difficult decision for us,” Jordan said. “When the extension of the stay-at-home (order) came out, that put us in a tough spot. There was too much uncertainty, and ultimately, our concern for our patrons and volunteers took precedent.”
He added: “We notified all of our vendors, volunteers, sponsors, after the meeting. There are a lot of people sad this is happening, but they say they understand.”
Jordan said they were getting to a point where they would be investing money that could not be recouped if the event is canceled.
“We know reopening the economy is going to be an elongated process,” Jordan said. “We just don’t know what that date is. We want to provide an event that we are confident will be a safe environment.”
Oktoberfest generally draws an older crowd, and that also was a factor, he said.
“I think there are a lot of people hesitant about going to large gatherings,” Jordan said.
Oktoberfest typically draws 14,000 patrons over the course of the weekend.
Since the beginning of Oktoberfest in 2003, the Planning Committee has donated more than $345,000 to local community groups and nonprofits, including $20,000 from the 2018 event.
More cancellations
Taste of the Valley, slated for June 7 in Phoenix Park, also was canceled on Thursday.
The Chippewa Valley After Hours Rotary Club sent out a press release announcing the cancellation, saying they plan to bring the event back in 2021. Like others, they cited the concern over a large gathering with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Chippewa County Economic Development Corp. announced Thursday it is canceling its annual Chippewa Charity Classic Golf Outing, which was scheduled for May 29.
“This is the first time in 25+ years that we have had to make this disappointing and difficult decision, but trust that health and safety be the first concern for all,” the CCEDC press release states.
The Stanley Rodeo, which was slated for June 12-14, also has canceled.
“There are too many unknowns at this time,” said organizer Jaime Keeku. “There is a lot of work that goes into putting the weekend on and we are not able to do so at this time. With also the discussion of limiting crowd sizes we just do not believe it would be fair to our sponsors, spectators and volunteers. We will be back in 2021.”
Chippewa Falls Spring Fest, which was originally slated for the end of April and was pushed back to the end of May, has been delayed again, with a new dates of June 26-27. Headliners Boogie & Yo-Yoz and Chris Kroeze are still slated to perform.
Pools to open, at least for now
The city of La Crosse announced Thursday that the three municipal pools will not open this summer.
Chippewa Falls parks director Dick Hebert said he has been in constant communication with parks departments in Eau Claire and Menomonie, and so far, they have all agreed to remain open.
“We want, in the Chippewa Valley, to be consistent,” Hebert said. “We are dealing with different incident command structures. At this point, everything is scheduled to occur as normal. That could change with orders from the governor or our local health departments.”
Hebert said he’s pleased to see so many people walking through the parks, but also following the social distancing guidelines and not using playground equipment.
“We are looking at when is the right time to open park bathrooms, and amenities like pickleball and tennis.”
Hebert was the 2007 Oktoberfest festmeister, serving as royalty and an ambassador of the event.
“You are sad (about the cancellation) because you know what it means to the community, and the nonprofits that benefit from the event,” Hebert said. “I understand why they made the decision.”
Fair, other events still on
Rusty Volk, Northern Wisconsin State Fair executive director, said he won’t make a decision on whether to cancel the event until early June. The fair is slated for July 8-12.
“We’re hopeful,” Volk said. “The fair encompasses a lot of people, a lot of activities, and it’s important to this region. We need to hold out, as best we can. That’s why we are delaying any decisions at this time.”
Volk reiterated that they’ve taken extra precautions such as purchasing more hand washing stations to be scattered across the grounds.
“We are planning to move forward and hope to hold this, under various restrictions,” Volk said. “Let’s give it through the month of May, to see where we stand.”
Country Jam director Kathy Wright said the music festival has an average economic impact of $9.5 million on the region. As of right now, the are shows are still scheduled for July 16-18.
“We’re kind of in the same boat as Rusty (Volk) — it’s not imperative we cancel now,” Wright said. “We say we’re circling the airport with our landing gear down, and hopeful for better days. We’re able to stay in a holding pattern, so we are. We are still making arrangements, and looking at how we make it a little different.”
At this point, none of the musical acts have canceled, she added. She is speaking frequently with their booking agent.
“If we had someone older (booked), like Willie Nelson, I’d be more concerned for his health,” Wright said.
If the shows are held, it will certainly have a different look than past years, she said.
“I think the days of artist interaction are gone for a while. Meet-and-greets, or an artist jumping in the crowd, won’t happen,” she said.
The Chippewa Valley Air Show, set for June 13-14 at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, is still scheduled, according to the website and Facebook page. Organizers didn’t return calls Thursday. Airport director Charity Zich said she has not been informed of any changes to the event.