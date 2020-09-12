EAU CLAIRE — Even though it is part of the 60 acres he bought 31 years ago just south of the city, Doug Carlson didn't realize an old concrete structure housing Beckey Spring was on public right of way on his property.
"We didn't even notice that old overgrown thing down there," Carlson said.
Then about eight years ago, Carlson's wife Mary, a genealogist, dug up some history about the structure.
"She knows how to go find information," Doug Carlson said. "She dug up the history. My goodness there is history there."
A 1923 article in the Leader-Telegram, which documented the Eau Claire County Board spending $300 to build a spring house to preserve Beckey Spring, is what got the couple started to learn more.
"Once we discovered there was such a rich history, and how integral it was back in the day, it just piqued our interest," Carlson said.
That research prompted Carlson to decide two years ago to refurbish the worn down structure at Beckey Spring.
"I was basically motivated by capturing history and trying to restore history," he said of the spring, which is on Highway 37, a mile south of Interstate 94.
As a guide to what the spring house looked like in its heyday, Carlson used a 1936 photo he saw on Facebook from the Mondovi Historical Society.
Many people call the hillside spring Silver Spring.
But the Carlsons' research showed the spring, which has been used since about 1870, was first known as Beckey Spring.
Loggers who floated logs down the Chippewa River in the 1800s often walked past the spring and got fresh water from the ground. James Beckey was a well-known timber cruiser during that time, so the spring became known as Beckey Spring, Carlson said.
The County Board built the spring house in 1923 to make it easier for passersby to get the fresh, cold water, he said.
When the spring house was built, it was on a county road. The road is now Highway 37, making the spring house now owned by the state because it is located in the highway's right of way.
Carlson said the spring releases about four gallons of water per minute. Anecdotal evidence he has found from both the 1940s and 1990s supports his theory that the water flow rate has never changed.
"It was consistent with my measurement of four gallons a minute," he said. "I am guessing it has come out at that rate forever."
The natural spring runs from the spring house through a culvert under Highway 37. The water then goes through the ditch to Taylor Creek, which drains into the Chippewa River, Carlson said.
Carlson, 72, got a permit from the state and began his restoration project of the spring house in April 2019.
Carlson started by cleaning up the surrounding grounds of dirt, debris and moss.
"There was 100 years of dirt washed down the hillside. It was buried," he said of the spring house.
With the assistance of a chain saw and three helpers, Carlson hauled away 15 trailer loads of brush and trees.
Carlson then began to work on the spring house itself. He sand blasted the whole building. He filled in a few holes and cracks with cement.
"Otherwise, it is all original," Carlson said. "It is in pretty good shape considering it is 100-year-old cement."
The only thing that is new is the door to the spring house. "It is not the original door. There has been at least four different doors on there" over the years, he said.
A local excavator widened the area from the highway to the spring house and added gravel to allow visitors to pull their vehicles further off of the shoulder.
Carlson then painted the building and added lettering, which was completed on Sept. 4.
The state put a sign on the spring house in the 1950s indicating that the water was unsafe for human consumption.
"I replicated that sign. How dangerous is it?," Carlson said, referring to the spring water. "I don't know."
As he worked on the spring house, passing motorists would wave and honk their horns. Now that the project is completed, Carlson said the spring house gets occasional visitors.
By the end of October, the Carlsons hope to complete a 50-page document on the history of the spring, which they plan to release to the Chippewa Valley Museum in Carson Park and UW-Eau Claire.
The special collections and archives department of the university's McIntyre Library plans to make the document available online, Carlson said.