EAU CLAIRE — Replacing 135-year-old underground clay and iron utility pipes is spurring on roadwork in an older Eau Claire neighborhood.

Dave Solberg, engineering director and deputy city manager, cited water and sewer mains dating back to the late 19th century as the impetus for upcoming street projects in the Historic Randall Park neighborhood.

