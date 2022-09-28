EAU CLAIRE — Olga Diaz, UW-Eau Claire’s vice chancellor for Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Student Affairs, has left the university, according to an email sent to university faculty and staff by Chancellor James Schmidt Tuesday evening.

“Olga Diaz has left the university and is no longer serving as vice chancellor for Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Student Affairs,” the email stated. “I will discuss next steps with members of the division early next week. We remain committed to our mission and our guidepost goals.”

Olga Diaz mug

