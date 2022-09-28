EAU CLAIRE — Olga Diaz, UW-Eau Claire’s vice chancellor for Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Student Affairs, has left the university, according to an email sent to university faculty and staff by Chancellor James Schmidt Tuesday evening.
“Olga Diaz has left the university and is no longer serving as vice chancellor for Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Student Affairs,” the email stated. “I will discuss next steps with members of the division early next week. We remain committed to our mission and our guidepost goals.”
This email was provided to the Leader-Telegram by Paula Gilbeck, interim chief of communications for the Office of the Chancellor. On behalf of the chancellor, Gilbeck said the university is not yet prepared to issue further comment.
The manner of Diaz’s departure from the university remains unclear, as Gilbeck said it is not university policy to discuss human resource matters publicly.
Diaz’s exit from the university follows a student demonstration that occurred on campus last week, in which a group of BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) students demanded the university reevaluate Diaz and her ability to serve as vice chancellor of EDISA; create a space on campus for the African Student Association; claim accountability for the harm it has inflicted on students, faculty and staff; and create a retention plan for staff and faculty of color.
The demands came in the form of a letter, which was read out during the silent demonstration.
“Within the time span of only a little over a year, Olga has shown us time and time again that she is not here to listen to us and our needs as students,” the letter reads. “We have had multiple meetings with Olga from different student leaders, orgs and groups, in which the outcomes led to false promises.”
The letter goes on to accuse Diaz, who was hired in spring 2021, of failing to fulfill promises of establishing a space for the African Student Association; allowing a selection of students to be involved in the hiring of multiple Multicultural Student Services positions; creating a plan for retention of staff and faculty of color; and maintaining transparency and communication with the student body.
It also accuses Diaz of cutting down funding and support services that “directly impact marginalized students,” and points to an unusually high turnover rate for staff of color under her division.
“We have also heard her on various occasions unprofessionally insulting and throwing previous employees under the bus when questioned about her decisions,” the letter alleges.
In June, a letter signed by at least 125 university professors similarly criticized Diaz and Schmidt for their roles in the marginalization of students served by EDISA, the resignations of seven EDISA staff members, and the disregard for collaboration and shared governance in EDISA decision-making.
Several professors were contacted by the Leader-Telegram for comment, but none agreed to speak on the record.
And in late May, the UWEC BIPOC Alumni Coalition sent a series of letters to the UW-Eau Claire executive administration outlining similar concerns.
In the letters, they asked that the Office of Multicultural Affairs and Blugold Beginnings be reinstated as separate entities following the decision to combine them during the 2021-2022 school year; that the university follow the leadership of BIPOC students, staff and faculty; and that the university replace Diaz as vice chancellor for EDISA.
Upon speaking with the Leader-Telegram, Diaz attributed each of these claims to miscommunication, misinformation and external factors.
“As much as I don’t want to have staff turnover or lose people, they were going on to bigger, better things,” Diaz said regarding the staff who had resigned under her leadership. “And the way I see it, their experience working at UWEC was part of the beginning of their career. They were not in positions that would’ve been career-long positions. They were learning and growth opportunities for them within higher ed.”
Diaz’s replacement as vice chancellor for EDISA has not yet been announced.