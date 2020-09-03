EAU CLAIRE — Fifteen UW-Eau Claire students are either in quarantine or isolation as of Thursday.
They are possible contacts of a COVID-19 case, symptomatic or have tested positive, a university official said.
UW-Eau Claire’s first day of classes was Wednesday.
Ten of the 15 students were already in isolation or quarantine as of Tuesday afternoon, one day before classes began, said Michael Knuth, UW-Eau Claire associate director of marketing and communications, in an email to the Leader-Telegram.
Student move-in to campus housing began on Aug. 26.
Of those 15 students, 14 are in quarantine, meaning they may have been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, Knuth said. One is in isolation, meaning the student is symptomatic and waiting for test results or has already been diagnosed with the virus.
Six of those 15 are being temporarily housed in the 244-bed Putnam Hall, one of the campus’ older dormitories that’s been designated for students who are isolating or quarantining due to COVID-19.
The other nine are quarantining in their own rooms on campus, Knuth said Thursday.
“Students who have no known exposure to someone with COVID-19 may be allowed to quarantine in place, especially if they do not share a bathroom with other students,” Knuth said. “There are myriad scenarios, and Student Health Service, Eau Claire City-County Health Department and health care providers are consulted to determine the appropriate course of action in each case.”
Cases in first weeks
Many college campuses across the U.S. are watching COVID-19 cases surge in the first days — or weeks — of in-person classes. As of Thursday, 1,142 students at the University of Iowa had tested positive for the virus, according to the university. (The university enrolled over 32,000 students last fall.)
A New York Times coronavirus data tracker suggests there are also cases being tallied at other Wisconsin college campuses: 128 cases at Marquette University in Milwaukee, 58 cases at UW-Milwaukee and 18 at UW-Whitewater since the start of the pandemic in March, though the Times’ analysis is “a near-certain undercount,” it reported.
Next week, UW-Eau Claire is slated to launch a public dashboard that will include the number of students who have tested positive on campus, as well as the number of tests that have been done, Knuth said.
“We are finalizing details with Student Health Service to be able to report campus-verified results of student testing,” he said.
If UW-Eau Claire students test positive for the respiratory virus, they would need to quarantine in Putnam Hall for two weeks, according to the university. They also will have the option of going to their parents’ homes while they recover, Quincy Chapman, UW-Eau Claire’s director of housing and residence life, told the Leader-Telegram in July.
Instead of live-in staff, Putnam Hall will have on-call support staff, Chapman noted in July.
The UW System plans to post testing statistics for each campus online starting Sept. 8.
A similar dashboard for UW-Madison shows 208 people on its campus have tested positive as of Thursday, out of over 12,300 total tests.
The UW System also plans to implement regular testing for students in on-campus housing.
Twelve universities in the UW System, excluding only UW-Madison, will split $32 million for testing programs, according to Gov. Tony Evers’ office. Every two weeks the UW System is planning to use antigen testing — a method that gets a result back in 15 minutes, but can produce false negatives — for those students in dormitories. Students who get positive antigen test results would be told to then get a PCR test, which are known to be more accurate but can take a day or longer to get results back from a lab.