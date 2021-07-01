Of all the phrases in the English language, none are more beautiful than “summer camp.”
The words leave the lips like butterflies, the updraft of “summer” coupled with the punctuative “camp” caught somewhere in the canopy of an ancient tree. Together, the words paint a picture of a place I know well: a campfire-infused, flag-folding, song-singing Shangri-La on the shores of a placid lake.
Between the ages of 8-12, I was bitten hard by the camp bug. From the moment my parents’ car steered down the winding road just beyond the Camp Potawotami sign in South Milford, Indiana, all reminders of the world I knew swiftly faded. Suddenly, I’d entered a new world with a new language: canteen, knapsack, feathering, fletching, and, of course, calamine lotion.
Now, as I steer the car down that winding road, this time in the driver’s seat, all those words come flooding back. My wife — whom I met at camp during our counselor years, and later married there — sits shotgun, trying hard to keep her mascara from running as our 9-year-old son Henry and 7-year-old daughter Eleanor anxiously await meeting their bunkmates at their parent’s old stomping ground.
We park outside the newly constructed cabins, a major improvement from the plywood-floored hovels my wife and I recall from our own camp days.
“Well?” I sigh, opening the van door. “Everyone ready?”
We are soon overcome by an overzealous counselor who welcomes us heartily.
“Welcome to camp!” he says, turning to my son. “You must be Henry!”
As my wife and daughter break toward the cabin to the right, the counselor escorts Henry and me toward the cabin to the left.
Inside, I fulfill the sacred charge of unfurling my son’s sleeping bag, double-checking his packing list and reminding him to drink lots of water — all without shedding a tear.
“These cabins sure beat what I was up against during my counselor days,” I tell the counselor.
“Yeah, I noticed your beads,” he says, nodding to my camp necklace (a bead for every summer), which I have less-than-surreptitiously positioned outside of my shirt in full view — offering me a bit of “camp cred.”
“Best summers of my life,” I say, realizing, once the words leave my lips, that I have become the nostalgia-drunk father whom I remember prattling on during camper drop-off days nearly two decades ago. Still, I can’t help but indulge in a few war stories, regaling the counselor with the less-than-riveting tales of the “old days” — back when the lake was colder, the cabins hotter, and the songs sang twice as loud. He listens politely, just as I once did.
Meanwhile, in the cabin to the right, my wife has much the same conversation with Eleanor’s counselor. How desperately we want to be remembered: some proof that we have rubbed off on this place half as much as it rubbed off on us.
I lean in close to hug my son.
“You’re going to be great,” I say. “Best camper ever. Be nice to your sister.”
Next, I make my way toward my daughter, offering her the same message, with the “sister” swapped out for “brother” at the end.
She nods, smiles, and then — with a flicker of hesitation — returns to her bunkmates, leaving my wife and me alone on the cabin porch, completely cut off from the camp magic we crave.
“Well that’s that,” I say.
“That’s that,” she agrees.
Returning to the van, I’m overcome with that hollow feeling that burbles forth from belly to throat in moments just like this. Moments in which the world reminds us, a bit cruelly perhaps, that the places we once called home are no longer habitable for us.
Our only consolation comes by way of the counselor we meet on the drive out — a young woman with 16 beads festooned around her neck.
“Wow, you’ve been here 16 summers?” I ask.
She nods, her pride unmistakable.
“Wow,” I say again, wanting to slip my own seven beads back inside my shirt.
As we steer past the winding road toward the highway, my wife — who has been quiet — speaks.
“If she’s been here 16 years,” my wife says, “then her first year was our last.”
“We ... shared this place!” I say, my excitement growing. “The circle remains unbroken!”
For the uninitiated, circles make for an important shape at summer camp: from the basketball rims to the campfire pits to the water ripples in the wake of a canoe paddle. But they’re even more important in the metaphorical sense: a reminder of the power of continuity.
For camp veterans such as myself, the connected lineage between counselors reminds us that our exile is only in the physical sense; more importantly, the songs we sang, the skits we performed, and the stories we shared have all safely made their way to the next generation. We have passed the torch that was passed to us — however hard it was to let go.
Though, in truth, each of us still carries a glowing ember, just enough to rekindle the flame should it ever go cold.
Two days later, when my wife and I circle back to camp yet again, we come not as campers, or counselors, or because it’s our wedding day. We’ve come to retrieve Eleanor, whose “mini-camp” has just reached its end.
“Well?” I say, pulling the van door wide. “How was it? Tell us everything!”
Eleanor tells us about the songs she sang, and the skits she saw, and the stories she heard — some we know well, but others we’re hearing about for the first time.
“That sounds amazing,” I say. “Anything else?”
“Oh, and I saw your guys’ picture on the wall!” she says. “From back when you were counselors.”
A silence lingers as long and wide as the lake.
“That’s uhh ... pretty cool, huh?” my wife says. “That mommy and daddy were once there, too?”
“Uh huh,” she says, only half-listening. “But let me tell you about my friends. And the climbing wall! And the horses!”
Hands gripped tight to the steering wheel, I say nothing.
In the backseat, an ember burns bright.