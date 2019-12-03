CHIPPEWA FALLS — As the Christian music festival One Fest continues to grow entering its third year at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls, organizers announced a major headlining act Tuesday.
Jeremy Camp, a Grammy-nominated singer who has scored 32 No. 1 Christian radio hits, has been signed to play at the festival, which will take place July 24-26, 2020. Camp will headline on Saturday, July 25.
Camp, 41, has won five GMA Dove Awards, which are given to Christian music artists. He was nominated for a Grammy in 2010 for best pop/contemporary gospel album. His best-known songs include “Let It Fade,” “Walk By Faith,” “Give You Glory” and Take You Back.”
Other musical acts announced Tuesday are Micah Tyler, Blanca and Jason Gray.
With a major headliner in Camp, One Fest announced there will be reserved seating directly in front of the stage, which is an additional cost beyond the entrance fee to the festival.
One Fest launched in 2018 with headlining act Tenth Avenue North. Earlier this year, Newsboys, Building 429, and Francesca Battistelli headlined the show.
Rusty Volk, Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds executive director, said the inaugural 2018 event drew perhaps 2,000 patrons over the course of the weekend, but attendance doubled with the 2019 festival. A significant portion of the patrons are visitors to the city, with many opting to camp on the grounds for the weekend.
“It’s very exciting to have the third year of One Fest, utilizing the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds for this great Christian festival,” Volk said. “It’s great they can use the grounds and be successful.”
Volk said he is working with organizers on ways to improve the event, from utilizing all the stages on the grounds to bringing in more vendors.
“They are very professional,” Volk said. “They are learning. It’s exciting to have them.”
Along with Christian music, the event includes children’s activities from coloring and face painting to Bible story time. They also have basketball, volleyball and kubb for adults.
To learn more, visit one-fest.com.