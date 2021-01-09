One person was injured and taken to a hospital after crashing a car in Polk County.
The Wisconsin State Patrol has not released the identity of the injured driver..
The Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash on County Highway E, north of 155th Avenue, east of Balsam Lake on Saturday at 11:15 a.m., the agency said in a news release.
The vehicle, traveling north, crashed after attempting a curve and striking a tree and other structures off the road, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.
Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.
The Polk County Sheriff's Department, Amery EMS and Range Fire Department also responded to the crash.
The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash.