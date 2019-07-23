One person was injured Tuesday night in a gas leak at Water Street restaurant Gyro King in Eau Claire.
The 300 block of Water Street was evacuated Tuesday when the Eau Claire Fire Department responded at about 4:48 p.m. to a report of an appliance fire and explosion at Gyro King, 320 Water St.
Crews could smell natural gas around the building, according to a news release from the Eau Claire Fire Department.
First responders found no fire, turned off the gas and ventilated the building, the department said. One employee was injured and transported to a local hospital.
Damage to kitchen appliances is estimated at $500.
The fire department is still investigating the cause of the explosion.
Water Street was closed for about two hours after the incident, the department said.
Also responding to the scene were Xcel Energy and the Eau Claire Police Department.