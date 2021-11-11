EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire school district and school board are planning to put a referendum on the local ballot one year from now, and the board is ramping up its preparation with plans for a community survey on the referendum, hoping to gauge the opinions of voters.
The next 12 months will include a survey, focus groups, outreach and community listening sessions, school officials say.
A study of the Eau Claire school district’s facilities is currently in progress, and should be finished within weeks, said Abby Johnson, executive director of business services. That will give the district an idea of what renovations, changes or upgrades its facilities may need over the next five to 10 years.
One of the next steps is beginning the community survey, which would seek information on what local voters are willing to support in a referendum, Johnson said Thursday at a meeting of the board’s budget committee.
Before its successful 2016 referendum, the school district hired a consultant to help it conduct a similar survey.
“We were able to bounce questions off of likely voters, (find out) what appealed to them more directly. We got a feel for what dollar amount the community would support,” Johnson said.
Starting the survey process was intended to begin in January 2022, according to a timeline the board approved in August — but it could start sooner, Johnson noted.
Board member Phil Lyons expressed his support for starting the community survey earlier this winter.
“Certainly I really would like to see us get that survey data,” Lyons said Thursday at the budget committee meeting. “... I think we should get that on the table as soon as we can.”
The survey will give the district a better idea of the direction the referendum should take — focusing on asking for money to support operational needs, or facility projects, and what dollar amount should go on the ballot, Johnson said.
According to a working timeline the school board approved in August, the school district also aimed to hold board work sessions, community listening sessions and get feedback from a family advisory committee on referendum planning between June and December 2021.
Also on the docket is getting specific recommendations from community groups, parent committees and district employees. The board must make a final decision on the referendum’s dollar amount in August 2022.
The referendum is planned for the Nov. 8, 2022 election, meaning it will share a ballot with high-profile statewide races. State offices up for election in November 2022 include the governor, attorney general, U.S. Senate and Representative to Congress and some state senators and state representatives.
The school district and school board aren’t set to decide on the referendum projects until 2022, but they’ve floated several options: longstanding maintenance projects at South Middle School and Roosevelt Elementary School, as well as potentially expanding south side elementary schools and expanding portions of North and Memorial high schools.
If a 2022 referendum is successful, construction could begin as soon as summer 2023, school officials have said.
The school board is slated to hear an update on referendum planning and future facility projects at its Monday evening meeting.