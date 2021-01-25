EAU CLAIRE — Nearly half the alleyways in Eau Claire’s older neighborhoods used to be crumbling, but a campaign by the city in recent years has greatly improved their condition.
When the city began its alley improvement program about seven years ago, 43% of alleyways were rated in “poor” condition.
Deputy City Engineer Leah Ness told the City Council on Monday night that now only 2% of the alleys in Eau Claire have that failing grade.
Alleys rated in “fair, good or excellent condition” rose from 34% to 87% during those years, she said.
Ness presented the results prior to introducing 11 alleyway projects scheduled for 2021 in Eau Claire. At today’s 4 p.m. meeting, the council will vote on moving ahead with those projects.
During Monday night’s meeting, residents who live in areas slated for alleyway projects spoke to the council.
Homeowner Darrin Opsal said he had asked the city about 18 years ago to improve the alleyway that runs alongside his Cedar Street home. At that time he got a “no,” so he took it upon himself to use his skid steer and add base course to even out the surface.
“Since then I’ve taken ownership of the alley,” he said.
Opsal didn’t object to the city now planning to repave the alleyway, but is concerned about the fairness of how residents along it will pay a portion of the costs. Namely he asked the city to consider how duplexes on the block are billed compared to single-family homes.
On a different alley project, homeowner Jacob Smith contended that paving the alley behind his Eighth Street home doesn’t benefit most of the homes on the block.
“Really I don’t feel that paving the alley adds much value,” he said.
Smith added that he’s worried that improving the alley could mean that homeowners would have to remove fencing or lose a piece of their backyards.
The council will consider testimony given by residents on Monday night when discussing and voting on the alleyway projects today.
Requiring much less work than paving a street, the typical alleyway improvement project takes 14 working days, Ness said. The city does instruct paving crews doing the work to keep the alley open for residents with garages along it.
“We try not to close the entire alley during construction,” Ness said.
Monday night’s meeting was the start of public hearings on roadwork planned for 2021. In addition to alleys, the council heard about improvements planned for a trio of streets in an area slated for redevelopment known as the Cannery District.
Among those improvements is a roundabout planned at the intersection of North Oxford Avenue and Platt Street.
Mask debaters
Several Eau Claire residents spoke during Monday night’s open public comment period on a proposed ordinance the council will consider next month.
Both Eau Claire city and county officials are mulling a local mandate for residents to wear face masks, which would take effect if the statewide that currently goes to March 20 expires or is struck down in court.
Jason Gonzales of Eau Claire said the government should not mandate the medical practice of wearing a mask, viewing that as a violation of people’s rights.
“Restricting a person’s breathing and human expression is not the same as requiring seat belts or traffic laws,” he said.
But Jennifer Cook of Eau Claire supports the local ordinance, stating that masks have been proven to be effective at fighting the spread of coronavirus.
“Wearing masks poses no harm to wearers, but could save others’ lives,” she said.
The City Council has a public hearing on the proposed mask ordinance scheduled for Feb. 8 and a vote would take place the following day. The County Board will hold a public hearing and vote on its version of the mask mandate on Feb. 17.