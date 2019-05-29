Brett Geboy is excited for the public to see the new homeless facility for men in Eau Claire during an open house today.
Geboy, community relations director for the Hope Gospel Mission, said the Hope Renewal Center for Men, 2650 Mercantile Drive, provides the space and amenities needed to assist homeless to get back on their feet. The 24,000-square-foot facility is double the size of the old building at 8 S. Farwell St., and it will house 48 men, up from the 20 to 24 in the old site.
“Because of increased need, we’ve replaced our downtown building,” Geboy said. “It was kind of a failing building.”
The facility isn’t a “shelter” and provided a variety of services beyond a bed and safe place to spend the night, he explained.
“We do more of programs with those who are struggling with addictions,” Geboy said. “The average stay here is 14 months. I’d say 95% who stay here are because of alcohol or drug addictions. And about 30 percent of homeless have a mental health issue. Homelessness is a symptom of something else going on in their lives.”
An architect who designs homeless facilities across the country was hired to do the work.
“We have a large community room where we can house events,” he said.
The building also allows space for their programming, from job training and education to teaching better interpersonal skills and faith-based offerings, he added.
In 2016, Hope Gospel Mission began a $6.4 million capital campaign to construct the new men’s facility as well as overhaul the building for a center for 14 single women, and add another facility for 11 women with children. So far, they have raised $5.2 million, he said.
Geboy added: “Unfortunately, the need is great. And unfortunately, we do turn away many women with children.”
The men’s building actually opened a few months ago.
“We are still putting on finishing touches, but it’s been functional for a couple months,” Geboy said.
About half the homeless men come from Eau Claire, Chippewa and Dunn counties, but they also take in residents from Minnesota or across Wisconsin.
“It’s word of mouth,” he said.