EAU CLAIRE — Changing Eau Claire’s comprehensive plan to fit housing, a developer’s hopes to build on recently annexed land will be postponed after a city panel strongly opposed it.
CDPG Developers are expected to revise their broad plans for a mix of housing on the land and return for a second try, according to Scott Allen, Eau Claire’s community development director.
“There’s an expectation that something different will come forward,” he said.
The local development group informed the city last week that it would be withdrawing its application for a comprehensive plan amendment from consideration at this week’s City Council meetings.
A public hearing for it remains on the agenda for the council’s 7 p.m. meeting today, but it is noted that the developer sought it to be pulled. Based on the withdrawal, city staff are recommending the council indefinitely postpone a vote that had been scheduled on Tuesday.
The developers are planning a mix of housing types, referring to the subdivision as Orchard Hills, on 232 acres of land on the northwest corner of Highway II and Mischler Road — property annexed from the town of Washington into Eau Claire in June.
Following the annexation, several steps remain before anything could be constructed there, including approval of an amendment to Eau Claire’s comprehensive plan, rezoning and a development plan.
The first of those steps — amending the city’s plan — went to the Eau Claire Plan Commission on Sept. 19, where that group rejected it in an 8-1 vote.
According to meeting minutes, Commissioner Mel Erickson cited a lack of detail in the proposed plan amendment when he moved to recommend its denial.
A concept map provided by the developers showed areas of the large parcel where they would hope to build single-family houses, twin homes, multi-family housing and even some land where commercial businesses may go.
But Allen, who attended the meeting, said commission members wanted more specifics from the developer.
“They were requesting to have additional details before they felt comfortable applying these broad categories to this property,” Allen said.
Commissioner Susan Wolfgram also urged the developer to improve efforts to meet with neighbors currently living there and listen to them, according to the meeting minutes.
Developer Paul Holzinger had said the group is beginning that process and has retained a mediator to help with those discussions with neighbors.
The proposed new housing has drawn controversy from residents currently living nearby who have voiced concerns including the potential density of the development and additional traffic it would bring.
The town of Washington also filed a civil lawsuit in July against the City of Eau Claire, seeking to invalidate the land annexation. That lawsuit is still pending in Eau Claire County Court. The city requested earlier this month that the case be dismissed, but Judge Emily Long has not yet ruled on that motion.
Other business
Also on this week’s City Council agendas:
• A plan with capital projects the city intends to make in the next five years, including $40.8 million worth in 2023, is up for public discussion tonight before a vote on Tuesday afternoon.
• Annexing about 90 acres of land around the intersection of Highway II and South Lowes Creek Road into the city will be discussed tonight and voted on Tuesday. A private individual donated the land to the city in 2012 so it could serve as future parkland to be known as Kyes Park.