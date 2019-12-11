The Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra is inviting company for the holidays.
For the concert Saturday afternoon in Pablo Center at the Confluence’s RCU Theatre, the orchestra is welcoming young performers from the Diamond School of Dance in Eau Claire to perform onstage as the musicians play selections from Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker.”
“Every time I collaborate with other musicians or other choirs or singers or dancers it develops my sense of community,” said Nobuyoshi Yasuda, CVSO music director. “A celebration of our community — that is the goal of art.”
Such practice is typical for the CVSO’s annual Christmastime performance. Last year the group played host to the Chippewa Valley Jazz Orchestra, and in previous years choirs or vocal soloists have been featured.
The idea of bringing in dancers came from Yasuda along with the CVSO’s artistic advisory committee, partly inspired by the fact that RCU Theatre’s stage can easily accommodate such a larger number of performers.
When Yasuda approached Alicia Knopps, Diamond School of Dance owner, she didn’t hesitate.
“Of course the answer is always yes because any opportunity we have to give kids the opportunity to perform, having professional opportunities, we are all about it,” she said.
Up for a challenge
The dance school’s newly hired ballet director, Flavia Garcia, began work on the project as soon as she arrived in the fall. Garcia came from New York, where she had performed with groups such as Dance Theatre of Harlem and Joffrey Ballet.
Ten of Diamond’s pre-professional advanced level ballet students earned roles in the production.
“And these are not kids’ roles,” Knopps said. “These are adult roles that they are learning. They are very advanced; they are very challenging.”
The dancers further will be challenged because the cast is small.
“They have really fast costume changes,” Knopps said. “Some of the kids are in three out of the six dances that they’re performing. And there’s not really much of a break in between. They’ll finish a piece, they’ll be in the wing of the Pablo Center changing in about a minute and a half to 2 minutes and then right back on stage performing again. Full costume changes.”
The costumes themselves should offer another appealing element to the performance.
“We ordered in these beautiful custom tutus that are professional and just beautiful costumes,” Knopps said.
Performing live
Among the challenges is the live music element, Knopps explained.
“You have to be able to adapt because maybe the tempo is slightly different,” she said. “It’s not like it’s a CD player. So they have to be very quick and very sharp and be able to adapt to the orchestra and work in sync with this orchestra.”
Yasuda has met with Garcia and has been working his musicians to ensure everyone is on the same page, musically speaking.
“It is the conductor’s responsibility, but at the same time I would say challenge for the conductor to be able to provide a nice pacing, provide a nice rhythm, because dance is all about flowing motion and rhythm,” he said.
Challenging though it is, the collaboration will bring to life a beloved work of art that has become a holiday tradition.
“‘The Nutcracker’ is iconic,” Knopps said. “It is something everyone knows; it’s the most famous ballet in the world. Everyone knows ‘The Nutcracker.’”
Part of that familiarity stems from Tchaikovsky’s skill.
“Probably the most important thing is that his melody is so powerfully emotional,” Yasuda said. “Not just a beautiful melody; just really rooted to some emotional feeling.”
Holiday tunes
The rest of the orchestra’s program will feature other tunes that, for many listeners, have become synonymous with the holiday season: selections by the groups Mannheim Steamroller and the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.
Plus, the group will play music from “Frozen,” the mega-hit Disney animated film that came out in 2013. And it just happened to work out that the film’s sequel recently opened in theaters.
“We just put it on the program without knowing that ‘Frozen 2’ is coming out,” Yasuda said.
In total, the concert should strike all of the familiar chords in holiday music, ranging from joyfulness to more peaceful sentiments.
“Christmas sometimes we only think about, ‘Oh Santa Claus’ or a Christmas tree,” Yasuda said. “But this is a time to reflect your humanity. I think about my family and friends.”
For Knopps, the season brings back memories of how “The Nutcracker” enthralled her when she saw it for the first time.
“I think I fell in love with ballet the most I think when I was 10 or 11 and my mom took me to see ‘The Nutcracker,’” she said. “I sat in the audience, my eyes were as big as saucers, and I knew that’s what I wanted to do.
“It’s just the whole thing is so full of joy,” she continued. “It captures the spirit of Christmas so much.”