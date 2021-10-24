EAU CLAIRE — Three community organizations are teaming up this fall to provide a single mom with a place to live in Eau Claire.
The Eau Claire Housing Authority had an old house in need of repairs. The Chippewa Valley chapter of Habitat for Humanity is rounding up volunteers to fix it up. And Royal Credit Union is setting up the financing.
“It’s a great partnership that will help us get further down the path toward more affordable housing in the area,” said John Dawson, a former contractor who took over as Habitat’s new executive director last fall.
The immediate result is that Marlie Sabelko and her 2-year-old daughter, Lanie, will have a place of their own to call home once renovations are completed before the end of the year.
In the meantime, they will continue living at Sabelko’s mother’s house, where they have stayed during a prolonged and unsuccessful search for an apartment, and a grateful Sabelko will happily put in the 300 hours of sweat equity required of Habitat partner families. She was at the Eddy Street property on Friday helping to remove old window trim.
“Buying a house through Habitat means you don’t have to have as much money up-front, which really helps people like me, who don’t have too much money, to have a home,” Sabelko said. “Without this we probably wouldn’t be able to get our own place for at least a couple years. I’m just so thankful.”
The home renovation — Habitat’s first building project in Eau Claire in at least four years — came about after Dawson and Eau Claire Housing Authority executive director Keith Johnathan met earlier this year to discuss ways they could work together.
Not long after that conversation, Johnathan called Dawson and asked if Habitat would be interested in rehabbing the house, which the Housing Authority had purchased with the intent of renovating it and then selling it to a first-time homebuyer but had not yet hired contractors to do the work. When Dawson responded enthusiastically, Johnathan brought the proposal to the Housing Authority board, which approved the sale of the house to Habitat for $1.
“We obviously both promote affordable housing in the city, so it was a good fit for both of our missions,” Johnathan said. “We provided the house, and they will provide the labor.”
Most of the work on Habitat projects, whether renovations or new construction, is done by volunteers ranging from college age to retirees, Dawson said.
A common misconception, Dawson said, is that Habitat houses are presented to occupants free of charge. While that is not the case, they do get a good deal.
After building about 40 homes in 20 years, the Chippewa Valley chapter of Habitat fell on hard times. The charitable group had failed to build a single house in the four years before Dawson’s arrival. He promptly set about revamping the local chapter and restoring its primary mission: building houses for people in need.
In addition to the Eau Claire project, Chippewa Valley Habitat has built three new houses — two in Mondovi and one in Boyceville — and renovated another in Barron so far this year. By the end of 2021, Dawson also expects the nonprofit to have completed repairs on 10 other homes in the region. The group serves about a 30-mile radius around Eau Claire.
The local chapter is jumpstarting construction by shifting its funding formula, Dawson said. Instead of paying for houses and being repaid through mortgages — a process that stalled when the organization didn’t have enough money to afford to build houses — Chippewa Valley Habitat plans to take out construction loans and have partner families make traditional mortgage payments to lenders.
The families gain the advantage of having a loan for less than the value of the houses, and the organization benefits by spending less to build houses than the value of the mortgages, thanks to donations and volunteer labor, Dawson said.
Matt Gerber, vice president of mortgage lending at Royal Credit Union, said RCU officials recognize the value of the arrangements to families and are happy to have provided financing for several Habitat projects this year.
“We feel homeownership is paramount to the strength of a community, but we know there are limits to access to affordable housing and access to financing,” Gerber said. “That’s why we feel the teamwork between Habitat for Humanity and RCU works so well. We can provide the financing and they can provide the housing and allow members of the community to get into homes that otherwise they might not be able to.”
Gerber said he has been impressed with Habitat’s revival under Dawson’s leadership.
“We’ve done well,” Dawson said. “We had a brand issue when I got here, but now that people see we’re back and performing, volunteers are coming back in large numbers. It’s a very giving community.”
Sabelko, for one, is glad to see the organization, much like herself and her soon-to-be house, get a new lease on life.
The structure is more than 100 years old with a spectacular view overlooking Dells Pond.
“The view is pretty great,” said Sabelko, who would have been happy looking out at almost anything from a home of her own.
Habitat for Humanity International, founded in 1976, is a global nonprofit housing organization working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in about 70 countries around the world.