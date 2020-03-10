A person who attended an event at the Osceola High School Saturday has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
The Osceola school district has canceled school and extracurricular activities Tuesday to deep-clean school facilities, the district said in a statement.
It was Wisconsin's second confirmed case of coronavirus, and the first confirmed case in Pierce County and western Wisconsin.
DHS announced Tuesday the state's third confirmed COVID-19 case is in Dane County.
Other people who attended the Destination Imagination event at the Osceola High School Saturday are considered "low-risk" for contracting COVID-19, said Jeanne Ayers, state health officer.
"The (Osceola district) is really closed today out of an abundance of caution to do a deep cleaning ... anyone considered to be more than a low-risk individual will be contacted by the public health (department), but people who attended that event are considered low-risk for COVID-19," Ayers said Tuesday.
People who attended the Osceola event Saturday are being notified that they may be low-risk for transmission of the respiratory virus, and are encouraged to monitor for possible symptoms, Ayers said.
People considered high-risk for COVID-19 transmission in the Pierce County case are typically household members, Ayers said: "Most other people in close contact would be considered medium-risk ... the local health department will certainly be in contact with you if you’re a medium-risk person."
DHS officials Tuesday morning declined to identify the age or gender of the person who tested positive in Pierce County. Officials said they did not have a specific count of how many people attended the event.
Destination Imagination is an international education nonprofit that runs STEAM-focused problem-solving competitions for students, according to its website.
"While the risk to others is considered low, we cannot know for sure that there is absolutely no risk," Osceola schools superintendent Mark Luebker said in a statement. " ...We will continue to coordinate with public health authorities to ensure that our actions align with best practices to ensure the safety of our students and staff."
