CHIPPEWA FALLS — OSHA has fined Berry Global $40,959 stemming from the death of a 54-year-old worker at the company’s plant in Chippewa Falls on Oct. 5.
Wayne Loibl died while working at the plant when a piece of machinery struck him in the head.
In its final report, OSHA issued three citations to the company, each for $13,653. The company has until April 30 to accept or appeal the fine. OSHA generally issues its reports and fines six months after an incident.
Berry Global did not return calls or emails for comment Tuesday. After Loibl’s death in October, Berry Global’s spokeswoman Eva Schmitz issued a press release, saying the company was working with OSHA and local authorities.
“The company extends its sincere condolences to the family, friends and coworkers of our employee,” Schmitz wrote in the company’s statement on the incident.
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm said the workplace incident was actually caught on video surveillance in the plant, located at 1701 First Ave. on the city’s East Hill. The man suffered a substantial head laceration after being struck by machinery.
“The actual event, where he was injured, was on video, so we could see it,” Kelm said. “We took a look at the video. It appears this is a workplace accident, and nothing criminal.”
Chippewa County Coroner Ron Patten said Loibl died of blunt force trauma. Loibl was taken to an Eau Claire hospital, but he had no brain activity. He was later taken off life support, and his tissue and organs were donated, Patten said.
Kelm could only recall one other workplace death in the city in the past two decades, when a Marshfield man died and three others were injured, when a cement wall collapsed during the construction of the EOG Resources sand plant in December 2010.
Berry Global, formerly known as Pliant, employs 180 workers and manufactures plastics, including containers, film, straws and trash bags. The Chippewa Falls plant is part of the company’s engineered materials division.
Berry Plastics was formed in 1967 and now has more than 48,000 workers worldwide, with $12.6 billion in sales in fiscal year 2019, the company’s website states. Berry Plastics purchased Pliant in December 2009. The corporate name was changed to Berry Global in 2017.
Former U.S. Rep. David Obey obtained $3.6 million for Pliant for research and development of plastics for packaging ready-made meals for soldiers, as part of a defense bill. Obey toured the plant in February 2010.