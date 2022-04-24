EAU CLAIRE – Following the death of a 30-year-old Eau Claire man caused by an industrial accident, a local factory has been fined and required to add a few safety measures.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued $14,934 in citations to American Phoenix and required the company to fix three safety violations at its rubber mixing plant at Banbury Place, 800 Wisconsin St.
The fines were issued in February at the conclusion of an investigation into the death of a worker who had gotten trapped in machinery at the plant.
During the early morning hours of Oct. 15, coworkers had found Clayton J. Park with his neck caught in machinery at the factory, according to an Eau Claire Police report.
Because the place where he was working was relatively secluded, coworkers told police that Park could’ve been trapped five to 15 minutes before they found him and worked to free him.
Emergency workers used CPR to get Park’s heart beating again and transported him by ambulance to an Eau Claire hospital.
Park died two days later, which the Eau Claire County Medical Examiner’s Office attributed to injuries that he’d suffered in the work-related incident.
OSHA then conducted a lengthy investigation, which found three serious safety problems on the line where Park had worked, but not all in the exact spot of the incident.
One of those violations — the lack of a sign to warn employees against reaching into the moving machinery — was fixed when OSHA inspected the plant on Oct. 15.
Another violation — a 6½-inch diameter hole in the floor near the machinery that could pose a tripping hazard — was taken care of by March 17, according to OSHA’s online database.
The manufacturing line where Park worked also lacked safety guards to prevent employees from reaching into the machinery while it was in operation, stated a copy of the citations issued by OSHA. As of last week, OSHA was still working with American Phoenix to abate that safety violation, according to a spokeswoman for the agency.
Rhonda Burke, deputy director of public affairs for OSHA’s office in Chicago, said employers are required to provide a safe and healthful place for their employees.
“Machine guarding is one of the requirements for providing a safe and healthful workplace,” she stated in an email to the Leader-Telegram.
The Leader-Telegram sought comment last week from American Phoenix, but the company opted against making a statement on the OSHA fines and corrective measures taken since last fall.
OSHA had also responded last summer to American Phoenix after receiving a complaint about safety issues for another manufacturing area in the factory.
Those violations were tied to a lack of employee training and devices to ensure machines were powered down while servicing or clearing jams, plus a lack of guards around some conveyor belts and other machine parts.
OSHA issued the company $30,719 in fines following that investigation and that case was closed in early March, according to OSHA’s online database.