OSSEO — Gerald and LueAnn Schaefer have put together some pretty big puzzles over the years, but they never dreamed of attempting anything the scale of their latest project.
That changed late last year when their grandson Andrew Christopherson received an enormous puzzle as a birthday present.
Indeed, maker Kodak Premium Puzzle claims that its “27 Wonders from Around the World” model is the world’s largest jigsaw puzzle.
The numbers associated with the puzzle are staggering: 51,300 pieces, 28.5 feet long and 6.25 feet long.
Six months after starting the intimidating project, Andrew and his grandparents, all of rural Osseo, intertwined the final pieces Sunday and took time to stand back — way back — to admire their work.
“Oh my gosh, it’s really something,” LueAnn exclaimed. “My house isn’t big enough to fit the whole thing.”
Andrew, a 2018 graduate of Osseo-Fairchild High School and a junior marketing major at UW-Eau Claire, enjoyed the sense of accomplishment achieved by completing a puzzle that is more than five times longer than his 5-foot-7 frame.
“I absolutely loved it,” said Andrew, 21, who has been doing puzzles with his grandparents since he was in kindergarten.
Gerald acknowledged an affinity for puzzling as a pastime.
“I enjoy it. I’ve always got a puzzle in front of me,” Gerald said. “I don’t sit very well, so I’ve got to be doing something.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic dramatically limiting their options for safe activities, the oversized puzzle was a welcome source of entertainment for the Schaefers and a great excuse to spend time with their grandson.
The latest challenge began when Andrew saw the puzzle online.
“I was intrigued, but I never intended on getting it,” he said. “After looking into it a little more, I thought it was doable, and now I guess we did it.”
Andrew’s parents, Shelley and Jason Christopherson, ordered the puzzle and gave it to him as a surprise birthday gift. When it arrived in a 40-pound box that made the contents obvious, the Christophersons knew they couldn’t keep it hidden from Andrew, so they gave him the puzzle a few weeks before his birthday.
He connected the first pieces on Sept. 7.
But tackling a project of that magnitude requires a strategy more sophisticated than dumping 51,300 quarter-sized pieces on the kitchen table and getting after it.
Fortunately, the manufacturer helped out by divvying up the puzzle into 27 sections, each depicting famous places ranging from the Eiffel Tower in Paris and St. Basil’s Cathedral in Moscow to the Great Wall of China and the U.S. Capitol — the lone “wonder” Andrew has seen in person so far.
Each of those sections is comprised of 1,900 pieces — a daunting number on its own — and is packaged separately. That enabled the family to work on the sections one at a time.
“It’s hard to believe, all those pieces,” LueAnn said, noting that the family usually sticks to puzzles with 1,000 pieces or less. “You open up a bag and you don’t know where to begin. But then you start with the first few pieces and just keep going.”
Initially, LueAnn revealed, she thought it might take a couple of years to finish.
Their process generally involved Gerald, 81, and LueAnn, 80, working on one section at their house and Andrew doing another section at his parents’ house, where he lives while attending college.
At least once a week, Andrew would walk 500 feet down the street and join his grandparents on their section.
They all followed Andrew’s suggestion of assembling the sections on pieces of wrapping paper so they could be moved. After completing each section, they would slide a board under it and carefully carry it to Andrew’s basement, although they had to bend even the puzzle sections on the wrapping paper just to get them through the door.
“It was a challenge,” Gerald said. “Sometimes we’d sit here an hour or two and only get two-three pieces, and other times we’d get a streak and get quite a few in a row.”
LueAnn credited her husband’s creation — a puzzling board with drawers that allow users to sort pieces by color — for making the project more manageable.
Hundreds of hours later, Andrew had completed 13 sections with a little help from his mother, his grandparents had done 13 sections and they had finished the last section together, making it a true 50-50 project.
“It was a lot of fun,” LueAnn said. “It was really something to accomplish.”
When the crew installed the final available pieces on Dec. 27 — Gerald’s birthday — they were missing seven pieces. After going through a complicated process for ordering the missing links, the family finally completed the puzzle and joined the sections last weekend. Andrew climbed a 10-foot ladder to take a photo, but still couldn’t get the whole thing in a single frame.
The finished product rests on the floor of Gerald’s shop — a converted former dairy barn and the only place large enough to contain their masterpiece.
So what’s next?
“As much as it pains me to say, I think it’s going to have to come down,” Andrew said. “It’s gonna be tough for me to do, but we have nowhere really to keep it.”