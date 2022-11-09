EAU CLAIRE — An Osseo man will lose his state hunting and fishing privileges for the next three years for catching a trophy walleye on Lake Eau Claire while his hunting and fishing privileges were revoked.

Carson J. Taylor, 32, pleaded no contest Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court to a misdemeanor count of engaging in hunting, fishing or trapping during suspension or revocation, and an unrelated misdemeanor count of third-offense drunken driving.

