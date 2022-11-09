EAU CLAIRE — An Osseo man will lose his state hunting and fishing privileges for the next three years for catching a trophy walleye on Lake Eau Claire while his hunting and fishing privileges were revoked.
Carson J. Taylor, 32, pleaded no contest Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court to a misdemeanor count of engaging in hunting, fishing or trapping during suspension or revocation, and an unrelated misdemeanor count of third-offense drunken driving.
Judge John Manydeeds fined Taylor $2,244 and revoked his driver's license for two years. The walleye Taylor caught and the ice fishing tip up he used to catch the fish were ordered seized by the state Department of Natural Resources.
Taylor will also spend 60 days in jail.
According to the criminal complaint:
A warden with the DNR learned on Feb. 4 that Taylor had recently caught a trophy walleye, measuring 26 inches, from the east side of Lake Eau Claire.
The warden was provided digital photos of Taylor posing with the large walleye.
The warden was aware that Taylor was fined $440 in March 2018 for a noncriminal ordinance violation of fishing after revocation, and that Taylor was still revoked of his fishing privileges.
The warden confirmed that Taylor had dropped the walleye off at an Eau Claire taxidermist for mounting.
The warden interviewed Taylor on Feb. 6, and he admitted to fishing several times during his period of revocation.
Taylor also admitted to catching a 26-inch walleye and showed the warden a picture of himself with the fish. Taylor said the walleye was caught around Dec. 23.
At the time of this incident, Taylor was free on a signature bond for a pending 2021 felony case in Eau Claire County. A condition of the bond prohibited Taylor from committing any new crimes.