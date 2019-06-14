Eighteen-year-old Winifred “Winnie” Rubenzer didn’t run a rivet gun like “Rosie.” Instead she and her co-workers at the Eau Claire Ordnance Plant — many of them sisters, wives or sweethearts of U.S. service members — served our country by making ammunition during World War II.
Winnie is 94, and she goes by Freddie Glass Jensen now. Evidence of her patriotism is scattered around her lovely home, built for her by her second husband, Wayne Jensen. She shows me a portrait of herself as “Miss Victory,” featured in a poster to promote the war effort: she stands in her drab munitions-worker coveralls, rifle grenade raised over her head and 35mm shell clutched in her arm. On another wall I spot an award for her 17 years of service to the Chippewa County Historical Society near a framed invitation to President Obama’s inauguration.
She eagerly shares her scrapbooks of photos, news articles, letters and her own stories. Freddie prepared for our meeting by calling her friend in Cleveland, Lillian, 95, who worked with her at two munitions plants. Freddie offers me a list with dates. August, 1942: U.S. Rubber is bought by the government and converted to an ammunition factory, Eau Claire Ordnance Plant (now Banbury Place). Freddie’s father worked there as an electrician and commuted from their Tilden farm. July, 1943: Young Winnie, a recent graduate of McDonell Memorial High School in Chippewa Falls, meets Lillian in a long line to apply at the ordnance plant. The two of them are hired as “inspectresses” in the Bullet Visual department and become fast friends. Soon Lillian changes her name to “Irish.”
“Because she was from Ireland?” I ask.
“No,” Freddie chuckles, “because she liked it.” Lillian/Irish inspired her. Freddie always hated the name “Winnie,” and not long after she befriended Irish, she met her first husband, George Glass, an Air Force cadet at the Eau Claire State Teachers College. That night Winifred decided to not so much change her name, but, as she says: “just use the rear end of it.” She’s been “Freddie” ever since.
“The plant was open around the clock,” she tells me. “I worked all hours.” She and Irish rented a room on Main Street and walked to the plant on Wisconsin Street. They worked side by side, inspecting trays of bullets for dents, eight hours a day or whatever was needed.
When the plant closed in December of 1943 (and returned to producing rubber), the two women set off on their next adventure: a transfer to the Green River Ordnance Plant. In January Freddie and Irish rode the bus to Dixon, Ill., where for almost a year they slept in barracks and ate in a mess hall. “Just like soldiers,” she says. At first they admired the other women’s “brilliantly red hair,” but after using shared showers they realized that red hair was all over. Soon Freddie and Irish also had red hues, she suspects from the chemicals. “We wondered what it did to our insides,” she says with a laugh.
They worked in a large bay, filling rifle grenades with liquid pentolite. Freddie describes how she stood at the assembly line and pulled a rope so a spout overhead opened up and oozed hot pentolite — similar to TNT — into waiting rifle grenades. Conditions were sweltering. Freddie recalls one woman blew herself up when she crammed a shell into the line too forcefully. According to the National Park Service, factories were so dangerous that between the 1941 Pearl Harbor bombing and the 1944 D-Day invasion there were more industrial deaths than military casualties.
“I can’t even imagine what the world was like then,” I tell Freddie.
She says, “I don’t remember being unhappy.” After all, she tells me later, “Illinois had many popular dance halls.”
Freddie and Irish worked at the plant until they married their sweethearts just as the war ended. Second Lt. George Glass earned his wings, then he and Freddie lived in Pennsylvania, George’s home state, before moving back to the Chippewa Valley in 1946. George died in 1989.
“Between husbands,” Freddie tells me, she traveled the world on her own: China, Russia and Europe. She married Wayne when they were both 72, and they enjoyed seven years together before his death.
Freddie is still an artist and sometimes writer, a gardener and genealogist. For the past 30 years she’s done tri-weekly water exercise at the YMCA, her key to good health. Her driver’s license is valid until her 100th birthday.
I ooh over the stunning teenaged Freddie as “Miss Victory.” Her photo appeared on posters around town and in newspapers throughout Illinois: “Bring those sons and sweethearts home . . . . get out the ammunition at Green River Ordnance Plant.”
Freddie says, “Josie got a lot more copy than I did.”
“Rosie,” I correct.
First came the song, “Rosie the Riveter,” released in January 1943: “She’s making history/working for victory.” Five months later Norman Rockwell’s “The Saturday Evening Post” cover illustrated to more than three million subscribers his rendition of a muscular bomber factory worker with red painted nails and “R-O-S-I-E” chalked on her black lunch pail, her loafer squashing a copy of Hitler’s “Mein Kampf.”
Rosie was propaganda; Freddie is reality. She worked in difficult circumstances to help win the war, married and raised five children, thrived as an executive secretary at Northwestern Bank, cared for her aging parents, volunteered in her community, added to the beauty of the world with her flowers and paintings, offered a hug when a person needed one, and always looked forward to her next challenge.
Ironically the most recognizable “Rosie” today was little-known in 1943. The “We Can Do It” poster was an internal campaign at Westinghouse Electric featuring a worker with her hair pulled up in a red polka dot kerchief, fist raised and bicep flexed. In the 1980’s this Rosie became an iconic image of the women’s movement, particularly for “working women” and some unions. In 1999 she appeared on a postage stamp.
Syndicated journalist Alice Hughes wrote on July 14, 1943: “Probably the most popular pet name around the country for a woman factory worker is Rosie the Riveter.” Seventy-six years later, Freddie shows me her commendation from her supervisor on Eau Claire Ordnance Plant letterhead: “We have found her very efficient, courteous, and commandable.” These are admirable qualities for a woman entering the workforce, but many of these “Rosies,” like Freddie, evolved into so much more throughout their long careers: leaders, trailblazers and mentors.
Since 2017, National Rosie the Riveter Day — March 21 — celebrates the 16 million women who joined the workforce during World War II.
Today, any woman working outside of her home can thank those teen-through-middle-age assembly line workers for leading the way. Each of them forever represents a small part of something big.
“Well,” Freddie says now, “somebody had to do it.”
