MADISON -- A former Altoona schools superintendent faces new child sex charges.
Daniel Peggs, 33, is charged in a superseding indictment with sex trafficking a minor, two counts of producing child pornography, one count of possessing child pornography, and two counts of receiving child pornography. Peggs previously was charged in an indictment returned by the grand jury on Feb. 12 with sex trafficking a minor and one count of producing child pornography.
The Altoona school board terminated Peggs' contract last March after learning of the charges.
According to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Scott C. Blader of the Western District of Wisconsin:
The superseding indictment alleges that from October 2015 through May 2016, Peggs recruited a minor knowing that the minor would be caused to engage in a commercial sex act; that he produced two videos of sexually explicit conduct using the minor; that he possessed a computer hard drive that contained depictions of child pornography and that at least one of the depictions involved a minor who had not attained 12 years of age; and that twice he knowingly received child pornography images via text message.
If convicted, Peggs faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years and a maximum of life in federal prison on the sex trafficking a minor charge, a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years on each production of child pornography charge, a mandatory minimum of five years and a maximum of 20 years on each receiving child pornography charge, and a maximum of 20 years on the possession of child pornography charge.
Peggs’ trial is scheduled to take place on Oct. 19 in U.S. District Court in Madison before Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson.
The charges against Peggs are the result of an investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations. Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie S. Pfluger is handling the prosecution.