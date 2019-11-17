Nathali Jones, a leader in outdoor adventure education, will present “Impact of Outdoor Pursuits in Education” Thursday during UW-Eau Claire–Barron County’s Thursdays at the U series.
The talk will be from noon-1 p.m. in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall (Room 234, Ritzinger Hall) on the Rice Lake campus.
Jones will provide a brief history of adventure education and outdoor pursuits and their role in K-12 physical education. She also will discuss how adventure education can be useful outside the traditional educational setting.
As an active member of the Society of Health and Physical Educators (SHAPE) America and Wisconsin Health and Physical Education, Jones has presented research at the American College of Sports Medicine National Conference and the National Conference for Undergraduate Research as well as the SHAPE national convention.
Jones holds a bachelor’s degree in physical and health education and a master’s in physical education with an emphasis in adventure and outdoor education from UW-La Crosse. Since earning her master’s, Jones has served as a physical education teacher and coach at Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids.
Feel free to bring your lunch to enjoy during the presentation. The Riverside Café, located in the UW-Eau Claire–Barron County Student Center, is open from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Thursday during the academic year.
The series is free and open to the public, thanks to support from the UW-Eau Claire–Barron County Foundation.
For more information about the series, contact Linda Tollefsrud, professor emeritus of psychology, UW Colleges, at tollefla@uwec.edu or 715-788-6216.