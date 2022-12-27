GRAB YOUR SKATES

Justin Kunferman, an Eau Claire city employee, blasts water from a fire hose to fill ice rinks Tuesday at Roosevelt Elementary School.

 Staff photo by Branden Nall

EAU CLAIRE — Workers added more water to outdoor skating and hockey rinks on Tuesday, but the city warned they may not all be thick, frozen sheets yet.

“Park crews are continuing to flood ice rinks, but there is still some grass poking though,” stated an update from Eau Claire Parks, Recreation and Forestry.