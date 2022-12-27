EAU CLAIRE — Workers added more water to outdoor skating and hockey rinks on Tuesday, but the city warned they may not all be thick, frozen sheets yet.
“Park crews are continuing to flood ice rinks, but there is still some grass poking though,” stated an update from Eau Claire Parks, Recreation and Forestry.
Outdoor ice rinks run by the city, including those with warming shelters, still stuck to their planned opening on Tuesday to serve schoolchildren and others who are still off for holiday break.
“If ice is not ready or you are not a skater, stop by for indoor games and crafts,” the city’s update stated.
When school is out, there are warming shelters open and city workers supervising them from noon to 7 p.m. at Boyd and Pinehurst parks, as well as next to Putnam Heights and Roosevelt elementary schools. When local schools resume classes, those shelters will be open 4 to 7 p.m. on weekdays, but still noon to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
Pinehurst Park’s warming shelter also has snowshoes, sleds, helmets, kubb sets, hockey sticks and pucks, broomball equipment and skate trainers available for free use during supervised hours.
Unsupervised ice rinks are located at Demmler, Mitscher, Newell and Oakwood Hills parks and by Sam Davey Elementary School.
Cross country ski trails maintained by the city at Carson Park, the municipal wellfield off Riverview Drive, Fairfax Park, Northwest Community Park and Pinehurst Park are all open.
High temperatures through the rest of this week are expected to reach into the 30s during the daytime, including a high of 36 degrees today(Wednesday), according to the National Weather Service’s forecast. With tonight’s low getting only to freezing — 32 degrees — there is a chance for light rain that will continue into Thursday.
The next chance for precipitation will be a mix of light drizzle and snow forecast for Saturday with temperatures bouncing around freezing during the day.