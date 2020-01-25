A parking ramp behind Eau Claire City Hall and a public plaza outside of the public library are featured in new conceptual drawings of how that downtown campus of public buildings could be upgraded in coming years.
Ordered by the city and drafted by local firm Ayres Associates, the renderings depict the plaza and a grassy lawn where a U.S. Bank drive-thru location and Eau Claire Street now exist between City Hall and L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library.
Currently there is a parking lot behind City Hall, but the renderings show that growing into a two-level ramp with colorful murals on its exterior walls.
“It’s a very early concept just to see how things could fit together,” city engineer Dave Solberg said of the five drawings released to the public on Friday.
The plaza idea has been discussed for about a decade, but the ramp has recently been pitched as a possible way to deal with parking issues downtown. What spurred the city to order drawings for those projects it the library moving forward on its upcoming renovation and expansion project.
During Monday night’s City Council meeting, library director Pamela Westby is scheduled to give officials an update on the $18.5 million project.
The library project includes adding a third floor, extending the first floor, larger community and youth services rooms, more shelf space and quiet study rooms, replacing the building’s outdated systems and other improvements.
The city is contributing $11.5 million toward that work, but the rest is intended to come from fundraising. Since last fall, library boosters have been meeting with prospective donors and the Story Builder Campaign will launch on April 14 to seek contributions from the whole community.
The library has its own conceptual images of how its building will be transformed, but has also shown potential donors the new drawings with the city plaza and parking ramp, said Isa Small, the library’s programming and communications services manager. But she added that fundraisers have emphasized that the library itself cannot ensure those features around City Hall will be made.
The city has specified funding for the plaza, but no money has yet been allocated toward a parking structure behind City Hall.
A downtown tax increment financing district includes $750,000 for the library plaza and $350,000 to buy land for it, Solberg said.
A U.S. Bank drive-thru location currently stands on land where the plaza and a grassy lawn are depicted in the new drawings. The city has talked with the bank about potential relocation before, Solberg said, and that will resume as planning continues for the plaza.
The city hopes to coordinate timing of its work directly outside of the library with the construction project in that building.
“When the library is under construction, that’s when we’d like to do the plaza,” Solberg said.
Library renovations are expected to begin next year, but a timeline of how long construction will last is not yet available.
Whether a parking structure will be built behind City Hall is still being decided and how much it will cost is not yet known.
Solberg said it is one potential solution to an impending downtown parking crunch.
“We’ve been talking about when the Gibson Street ramp needs to be replaced in five to eight years, we need to provide a backup place when new parking is under construction,” he said.
The city has been awaiting results of a study to advise it on how to best replace that aging ramp. That consultant’s report is expected to come out next month, Solberg said.
The library is excited about the potential for a plaza with pathways to its entrance and more convenient parking, Small said.
“We know that our customers are ready for more parking and safer access to the building,” she said.
The library currently has a small parking lot around its lower level, but most customers use on-street parking or a public lot about a block away from the building’s entrance.
Other Business
Also during next week’s City Council meetings:
• The first in a series of public hearings and votes on this year’s road projects will be next week. Roadwork on Chippewa Street, Second Avenue and in the Mount Nemo area, plus improvements to 17 alleyways throughout the city will be subject to a hearing on Monday night before the council votes on them Tuesday afternoon. Other 2020 roadwork planned by the city will be subject to public hearings and votes during February council meetings.
• Expanding a planned 4,100-seat event center’s capacity by 1,000 seats through a $6 million to $7 million city contribution to that project will be up for public debate on Monday night, followed by a council vote on Tuesday. If the nonbinding letter of intent is approved by the council, the city would then enter talks for a formal agreement to contribute to the Sonnentag Event and Recreation Complex.
• A new city commission may be formed to address housing affordability and availability in Eau Claire. As proposed, the group would consist of one council member and 10 city residents with backgrounds ranging from real estate, development, social services, property management and people who struggled to find affordable housing.
• Rezoning needed to allow Plumbers and Steamfitters UA Local 434 to turn the former Little Red School, W3380 Highway 37, into a training facility will be up for a public hearing and vote.
• General plans to rebuild and expand Chippewa Valley Eye Clinic, 2715 Damon St., which was badly damaged by fire in November, are seeking the council’s approval.
• Changes to the plan for a downtown tax incremental financing district that would provide developers with up to $2.9 million in assistance from the city primarily to create underground parking at land slated for redevelopment will be up for a public hearing and vote.