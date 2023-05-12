EAU CLAIRE — Over 3,300 students are graduating this month from the three UW System campuses in west-central Wisconsin.
Spring commencement ceremonies for UW-Eau Claire students are scheduled next weekend while both UW-Stout and UW-River Falls already hosted theirs earlier this month.
The 1,400 receiving degrees from UW-Eau Claire will be split between three different ceremonies on May 20 in Zorn Arena, according to a university news release.
First will be the 9 a.m. ceremony for the College of Arts and Sciences, followed at 1:30 p.m. by students in the College of Education and Human Sciences and the College of Nursing and Health Sciences. The final ceremony will be the 5:30 p.m. graduation for the College of Business.
All three ceremonies will include a speech from a notable student as well as remarks from alumnus Horacio Rozanski, president and CEO of prestigious consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton.
Of this spring’s graduating class at UW-Eau Claire, 1,271 are getting bachelor’s degrees and 129 will receive graduate degrees.
This is slated to be the final spring commencement ceremony to be held in Zorn Arena on campus. The university has set a goal of hosting the spring 2024 commencement as the debut event for the County Materials Complex, which is currently under construction along Menomonie Street.
UW-Stout and UW-River Falls held their graduation ceremonies for the Class of ‘23 on May 6 at their respective campuses.
There were 1,173 — 946 undergrads and 227 graduate school students — celebrated for earning their degrees from UW-Stout last weekend at Johnson Fieldhouse in Menomonie, according to a news release from that university.
UW-Stout also divided its graduating class into three ceremonies that day. Lakayana Drury, a 2014 graduate who studied applied social science, was the guest speaker at ceremonies for undergraduate students.
UW-River Falls graduated 749 students across two ceremonies on the same day inside Knowles Field House in the Falcon Center. There were 652 students who got their bachelor’s degrees, 84 who completed their masters and 13 associate degree recipients, according to a university news release.
Alumnus Larry McKenzie, who has coached high school boys basketball teams to state championships six times in Minnesota, delivered the keynote speech at both graduation ceremonies.
He referenced not only the perseverance students needed to earn a degree, but also challenges posed by going to school during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“If I were to give this class a name, I would call you ‘the overcomers,’” McKenzie said to students, according to the news release. “Despite your adversities, we are here today to celebrate your accomplishments.”