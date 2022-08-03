Ron Deardorff looks at an ash tree Wednesday that fell on his Howard Avenue house during overnight storms. The Eau Claire resident said he never heard the fall and feels fortunate the full weight of the tree didn't do more damage to his home.
EAU CLAIRE — High winds damaged trees and cut power to thousands early Wednesday as storms swept through the Chippewa Valley.
Weather equipment at Menomonie's municipal airport, Score Field, recorded a 58 mph wind gust at 1:35 a.m.
High winds swept through Eau Claire at about 2:30 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. Numerous trees, including one 15 inches in diameter, were toppled in Eau Claire.
As the storm traveled eastward along Highway 29, the high winds caused several trees to snap and uproot at about 3 a.m. in Thorp, based on the National Weather Service's website. In addition to that, there were reports of shingles blown off roofs and a camper that flipped over in that area.
Nearly 22,000 Xcel Energy customers in central and northern Wisconsin lost power due to the storms, including people in Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, Menomonie and other nearby areas. The power company had restored electricity to 70% of them by 8 a.m. Wednesday.
To help its residents get rid of broken trees and other organic debris in their lawns from the storms, the city of Altoona expanded hours of its brush site. Usually just open 12:30 to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays, the city opened the residents-only site at 10 a.m. and wouldn't close for the day until 6 p.m. Those expanded hours correspond with the usual Wednesday hours for Eau Claire's brush site at 5710 Jeffers Road.