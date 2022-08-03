080422_dr_Storm_5a

Ron Deardorff looks at an ash tree Wednesday that fell on his Howard Avenue house during overnight storms. The Eau Claire resident said he never heard the fall and feels fortunate the full weight of the tree didn't do more damage to his home.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

EAU CLAIRE — High winds damaged trees and cut power to thousands early Wednesday as storms swept through the Chippewa Valley.

Weather equipment at Menomonie's municipal airport, Score Field, recorded a 58 mph wind gust at 1:35 a.m.