An Eau Claire park will get a new picnic pavilion building with restrooms to replace an aging building that has been subject to occasional flooding.
Pending city approvals, the new building would be created this year in Owen Park in a raised area between the playground and seating for the Boyd band shell.
“It will be protected up to and beyond a hundred-year flood,” said Jeff Pippenger, Eau Claire’s community services director.
That was a concern since the park’s existing restroom building — believed to be the oldest in the city’s parks system — is close to the Chippewa River and has occasionally been inaccessible due to flooding. As part of that building is a storage shed for parks equipment. Pippenger said city employees have had to empty the building out when the water level rises.
The site for the new building is in part of the park that underwent major restoration several years ago and was built up in preparation for the new restroom pavilion. Xcel Energy did a $3 million remediation of the site between fall 2012 and into 2013 to remove long-buried contaminants from a fuel plant that operated there during the late 1800s.
At the time of that project, the city planned for the new building and installed utility lines for it, Pippenger said.
The city has budgeted $280,000 for the restroom and pavilion building in Owen Park, according to finance director Jay Winzenz.
Plans for the building show restrooms for men, women and families on one side of the building with the rest of it being a 576-square foot shelter that can be reserved for picnics.
“It will give us another amenity in the park,” Pippenger said, noting that there is currently no pavilion in Owen Park.
In the wintertime, the pavilion will be closed and used for equipment storage.
The city’s Waterways and Parks Commission will be the first group to discuss and vote on plans for the building. That group meets on Wednesday night in the city’s Central Maintenance Facility, 910 Forest St.
After that commission gives its recommendation, Eau Claire’s Plan Commission also will voice its opinion on the project before it would go to the City Council next month for approval.