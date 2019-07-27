CHIPPEWA FALLS — The sentencing hearing for a Jim Falls man who drove drunk and killed his passenger in a rollover crash in May 2018 has been delayed.
Mavrick J. Kolpien, 26, 17575 Highway K, pleaded no contest in May in Chippewa County Court to homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle.
The sentencing was to be Wednesday. However, defense attorney Matthew Krische requested a delay so an alternate presentence investigation can be done. The sentencing date has been rescheduled to Sept. 13.
A presentence investigation is conducted by a Department of Corrections official and includes a recommended sentence for prison and extended supervision. A PSI is not open to the public or media, although attorneys usually reveal the details during the sentencing hearing.
It is common for a defense attorney to request an alternate presentence investigation if the attorney feels the recommendation carries a longer prison sentence than what the attorney feels is necessary.
Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell didn’t want to comment on the delay, saying that Kolpien has a right to seek an alternate PSI.
As part of the plea agreement in May, Newell will not request a longer sentence than the one that is recommended by the presentence investigation. However, Newell did keep the ability to request three years of incarceration, even if the PSI recommends less.
According to the criminal complaint, the crash occurred at 1:13 a.m. May 13, 2018, at the intersection of highways X and XX in the town of Sigel, west of Cadott. The crash killed Kolpien’s passenger, Zachary Evanson.
Robert Boeckman told police that he was following Kolpien’s vehicle on Highway X when Kolpien suddenly made a sharp U-turn in front of him, and Boeckman’s car struck Kolpien’s car in the side, causing it to roll over.
When law enforcement arrived, they observed the vehicle on its side. Evanson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Kolpien was taken to an area hospital for treatment. An officer interviewed him there, where Kolpien admitted he had consumed four mixed drinks and two beers, and he had smoked marijuana earlier that day. A preliminary breath test showed he had a .113 blood-alcohol level; a blood draw later showed he had a .114 blood-alcohol level. (Wisconsin’s legal limit for driving is .08.)
In addition to the felony charge, Kolpien also was cited for failure to yield while making a left turn, resulting in a death. He pleaded no contest to the citation on June 19, but that conviction was reversed by the court of appeals, online court records state. He also was cited for inattentive driving in the crash.
Kolpien also was recently cited for operating a motorcycle without a valid license, speeding on an expressway, operating while suspended, and non-registration of a motor vehicle.
Kolpien was convicted of drunken driving in March 2014, stemming from a Jan. 12, 2014, incident, the criminal complaint states.