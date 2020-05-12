Shoppers waited for their turn to enter JOANN Fabric and Craft Tuesday afternoon. A limited number of people at a time could visit the store on 4045 Commonwealth Ave., so customers wearing masks stood six feet apart on green taped Xs until someone exited the store.
Similar scenarios occurred around the state Tuesday, as select businesses opened for the first time in about two months. Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday that nonessential stand-alone and strip-mall stores could immediately reopen but had to follow social distancing guidelines and could serve no more than five people at a time.
Tuesday marked a small step toward a large-scale reopening, something that area residents hope will proceed. Stores posted signs informing customers of the five-person capacity and social distancing restrictions. Some offered hand sanitizer at the entrance. Customers and employees wore face masks. Most businesses opened at slightly reduced hours but could adjust depending on customer response.
The announcement Monday surprised many people, but shoppers visited businesses they previously frequented to purchase supplies for a home project or because they wanted to do something.
Local resident Theresa Blaskowski went to JOANN Fabric in search of a calendar and a few craft items. Ann White stood in line several feet away. White resides in Cumberland and wanted to leave her home and visit a store.
Before Tuesday, White minimized her shopping excursions, only buying groceries about every three weeks. Like most people, she has grown weary of COVID-19 and its impact on everyday life.
“I’m tired of it,” White said.
Apart from shopping limitations, White misses seeing her grandchildren. Blaskowski wishes she could still volunteer as a hospice worker, which she used to do three times per week.
Blaskowski worries about the ability of small businesses to recover from the coronavirus. She has tried to shop locally as much as possible and minimize online purchases.
Eric Thompson, owner of Pedals Music, 307 S Barstow St., was pleasantly shocked when he saw Evers’ announcement and had friends texting him the store could reopen. Thompson enjoyed interacting with customers Tuesday, though COVID-19 presented changes to his shop, such as encouraging customers not to touch something unless necessary.
Dan Goelzer, owner of The Calico Shoppe and The Purple Petunia Gift Shop, 216 S. Barstow St., did not expect the announcement either and said Tuesday involved a bit of a scramble to open the stores and post new hours and capacity restrictions.
Goelzer is encouraged by Evers’ decision and hopes progress continues. He said the past two months have presented overwhelming challenges for his small businesses.
“The word is ‘impossible,’” Goelzer said.
The stores offered online ordering and curbside pickup, but those sales were minimal. For a business like The Calico Shoppe that specializes in fabrics, in-person interaction is crucial in determining what to buy.
Calico Shoppe customer Roxi Hagel agreed. Shopping in person allowed her to know exactly what material she wanted.
“You gotta touch it and feel it,” Hagel said.
Hagel felt elated when she found out the store reopened. She used to visit multiple times per month and enjoyed socializing with employees and other customers.
“This has been a killer to not be able to come here,” Hagel said. “I miss all my friends … It’s nice to get out and chat with other people.”
The pandemic has eliminated happenstance encounters and casual shopping. People said they missed the opportunity to browse in a store, meet a friend for coffee or have dinner with their spouse. As of Tuesday, at least one of those options was available.