EAU CLAIRE — The boards of directors of Menomonie Market Food Co-op and Just Local Food Co-op in Eau Claire have signed agreements to pursue the next step of merging the two cooperatives.
Owners of the two co-ops will vote on the merger beginning in August.
While Menomonie Market and Just Local have been in business for a combined 64 years, co-op officials said in a news release that the best strategy to ensure both stores keep thriving is to work together to find new ways to continue serving owners, shoppers and suppliers.
They indicated a merger would mean more opportunities for both co-ops to face growing competition in the Chippewa Valley, build a stronger local food system together, be a better employer and find new ways to innovate and grow.
Both boards unanimously approved entering into a merger agreement stating that, pending approval of each cooperatives’ owners, the co-ops will unite into a single entity.
Co-op owners will be receiving a booklet in the mail with more information about the merger by the first week of August. Voting begins for active owners of both co-ops on Sunday, Aug. 29, and ends Saturday, Sept. 11. A quorum of 10 percent of each active ownership must vote in the election, and a two-thirds majority yes vote is required by each set of voting owners for the merger to pass.
"Normally, two boards would enter into a merger agreement like this, make an announcement, and then the merger proceeds. But co-ops are different, and I am so excited about this next phase of engaging our 4,500 owners across the Chippewa Valley to participate in this decision," said Crystal Halvorson, general manager of Menomonie Market and interim general manager of Just Local. "That is democracy in action and is completely unique among businesses in the U.S."
The departure of Just Local’s general manager and finance manager prompted it to enter into an agreement last year with its neighboring cooperative in Menomonie to share management resources. Just Local contracted with Menomonie Market to provide general management, finance, human resources, IT and marketing services.
The co-ops’ boards created a collaboration committee in January 2020 that had been assessing the possibility of a merger.
Buying in volume would enable Just Local to lower prices on some national brand items immediately, and trimming costs by sharing administrative resources should help the co-ops increase wages for staff, Halvorson said recently.
Just Local Food, which was founded in 2003, has been in its 1,400-square-foot building at 1117 S. Farwell St. for the past 11 years. It has about 1,400 owners.
Menomonie Market, by contrast, is significantly older and larger. It started in 1974 and has roughly 3,100 owners. It moved into a new, 13,300-square-foot building at 814 Main St. East in 2015.
More information about the proposed merger is available at mmfc.coop/merger.