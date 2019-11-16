Under any circumstances, the TU Dance-Bon Iver collaboration “Come Through” would be a special event for a performing arts venue to host. But that’s exponentially true for Pablo Center at the Confluence.
Jason Jon Anderson, Pablo Center’s executive director, outlined reasons he’s delighted that the performers, including Eau Claire native Justin Vernon and the highly regarded St. Paul-based dance company, are bringing the production to town for a three-day run beginning Friday in the 1,200-seat RCU Theatre.
For starters, “It’s Justin’s home city,” Anderson said. Plus, the production includes music from Bon Iver’s new album so the local audience will get a taste of “i,i” songs live. “And those songs, prior to making it on the album, they were composed and written for this piece specifically.”
A second drawing card for “Come Through” is that the touring production is visiting a limited number of cities, “and it’s received such acclaim everywhere it’s gone,” Anderson said, including from Chippewa Valley residents who attended the premiere in April 2018 at the Palace Theatre in St. Paul.
“You look at the other venues we’re going to rub shoulders with, of being one of the host locations of this; that’s pretty phenomenal for us as a building that’s only 2 years old,” Anderson said. The production also has been presented at the Massachusetts Museum of Modern Art, the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, N.Y.
The fact that it’s season two in which Vernon is making his Pablo Center debut was intentional.
“We would of course love to have Justin in the building,” Anderson said. “It was something that we stayed away from in our first year, with sort of doing the superfan favorites, because we wanted to make sure the operational budget performed.”
“Come Through” further interested Anderson because it presents the art form of dance, which is important to Pablo Center from both a local and world-class perspective. Almost 450 young people participate in dance in the local dance schools, Anderson said, and this show presents a particularly impressive level of accomplishment.
“It’s dance inspired by the music and music inspired by the dance,” he said.
In fact, Anderson said, the core group of TU Dance performers flew to Texas to help in the recording of “i,i” before its release in August.
While “Come Through” takes center stage at Pablo Center, the event also will let the RCU Theatre shine in its own right, as Anderson explained.
“If we think of the broad dynamic range that Bon Iver has as musicians, it requires a room with incredible acoustics, something that the RCU is well known for,” he said. In fact, Bon Iver and TU Dance did their tour music rehearsals there in August.
“They got to know the room quite well and loved their time here,” he said.
Furthermore, the RCU stage is 50 feet wide inside the proscenium and a total of 100 feet wide, which Anderson said, “is really going to help these dancers showcase the open nature of the performance because if you’ve seen the scenic designs, there’s a lot of active video projection on the back wall.”
“We have a rather large back wall, and they keep the wing spaces open, which means that this will have a more spacious feel to it for the dancers,” he continued. “They’re going to get to really occupy and fill that entire space. And the band upstage is going have a really great time being in a really small, intimate room where no guest is more than 100 feet from the front of the stage.”
“Come Through” has attracted a number of out-of-town audience members. Specifically, people from two countries and eight states have bought tickets.
Two other events held next weekend have a similarly wide reach:
• On Thursday, “Ani DiFranco and Justin Vernon: In Conversation,” featuring the acclaimed indie folk singer, has drawn people from two countries and 11 states. For tickets go to pablocenter.org or call 715-832-ARTS (2787).
• People from seven states have tickets for Eaux Claires Hiver. That all-day event Friday and Saturday will present music, visual art and literature in a variety of spaces and settings with audiences ranging from a handful to hundreds. The eclectic group of artists includes Vernon, DiFranco, Pieta Brown, Jon Hopkins and Aaron Dessner, among others. That event is sold out.
Those ticket-buying figures come on top the fact that, as Anderson noted, 33% of the online traffic to Pablo Center comes from Chicago, and 15% to 16% of the events’ audiences are coming from the Minneapolis-St. Paul area.
Some tickets do remain for “Come Through,” particularly the 1:30 p.m. Nov. 24 show. While part of that may be the fact that it’s opening deer-hunting weekend, Anderson acknowledged that in some cases dance does not draw a large audience here. The local recitals attract many people, and so do out-of-town productions that include some local performers, such as Moscow Ballet’s “Great Russian Nutcracker,” which is returning to Pablo Center on Wednesday, Nov. 27.
“When it comes to other contemporary or modern dance companies, regardless of their world renown, whether they’re hosted on campus or hosted here, it’s been an interesting struggle,” Anderson said. “Especially given the number of youth that we see active in dance not wanting to see professional dance performances.”
Pablo Center staff members talk about how to remedy that, Anderson said, but they know they have a first-rate venue for such shows.
He’s also confident that anyone who sees “Come Through” will be impressed, particularly the many Bon Iver devotees.
“Everyone has likely bought the album if they’re a fan, and so they’re going to know the songs,” Anderson said. “But now to see this riveting visual of both dynamic upstage media being projected with performers on the floor — I can’t envision a better collaboration here.”