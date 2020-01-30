After a national search with more than 45 applicants, Pablo Center at the Confluence announces the appointment of Evan Middlesworth as director of artistic programming, effective immediately.
According to a news release from Pablo Center:
During his interim term as the artistic programming manager, Middlesworth brought a new direction to Pablo Center’s lineup by booking artists such as Charlie Berens, The Secret Sisters, Arch Allies and local musicians S. Carey, Shane Leonard, James Ignacio and Humbird for the second half of the second season.
Middlesworth’s focus for the third season is to establish new creative relationships with national and international agencies, promoters and artists while continuing to champion the Chippewa Valley arts communities.
Executive director Jason Jon Anderson said he looks forward to bringing Middlesworth’s talents and connections to Pablo Center.
“It is reflective of the Pablo Center’s values and story to find a candidate with passion, talent and a diverse collection of skills right here in Eau Claire,” Anderson says in the release. “I firmly believe that Evan’s international live music connections, passion for education, local affiliations, recording studio ownership, his passion for Eau Claire, and his ever-present calm make him a perfect choice for this important role. I am excited for our audience to experience Pablo Center’s offerings: programming that highlights the best local artists, along with the incredible national additions. The artistic team has curated an incredible spring lineup as well as made great progress on season three.”
While studying for his Bachelor of Arts in sound design at Purdue University, Middlesworth started building a diversified career around various avenues of the entertainment industry, onstage and behind the scenes.
He has worked for LOUD Technologies; founded Driftless Artist Management and Pine Hollow studio; toured with The National, EL VY and Big Thief as an audio engineer; stage managed the Eaux Claires and Boston Calling music festivals; performed with countless bands across many genres; and composed music for theaters nationally. He also funnels his desire to help others by volunteering to speak with students about life in the entertainment and music industries.
Outside of entertainment, Middlesworth is passionate about aviation and received his pilot’s license in August 2018. Exploring from the air and taking his wife Laura on fly-dates acts as a form of relaxation and continued learning.
“We have the team, the knowledge and the tools to dream up and bring to life any idea across all artistic platforms right here, and that’s a very exciting realization to have!” Middleworth says. “We’ll face challenges along the way, however, our team and our community will adapt, learn and grow together as we move along — if we keep our minds and our hearts in the right place, a positive outcome will be easier than we thought. All things are simple, once you know how.”