EAU CLAIRE — Pablo Center at the Confluence in downtown Eau Claire began offering free COVID-19 testing this week.
The venue began offering PCR and rapid antigen tests Tuesday in front of its building, 128 Graham Ave., in Haymarket Plaza, it announced in a Facebook post.
Antigen tests, or rapid tests, can quickly test for COVID-19, typically via a nasal or throat swab; they can give results in 15 to 30 minutes. They’re generally less sensitive than PCR tests, which are considered the gold standard, but PCR test results typically take longer to come back.
The Pablo will offer antigen testing from noon to 8 p.m. seven days a week without an appointment. “This is all that is required to enter Pablo Center,” the venue said on Facebook. People will swab their own nose for the test; results typically come back within an hour.
PCR testing is available outside the Pablo from noon to 5 p.m., by appointment. People can schedule an appointment by visiting curative.com, the venue said. People should bring an ID and insurance card, if they have them; there is no out-of-pocket cost for the test and testing is open to both insured and uninsured people. People can also call 888-702-9042 for help booking an appointment.
Since the Pablo reopened in September, it has required people aged 12 and older to provide proof of vaccination, or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of an event. People who are less than 14 days out from their last dose of the COVID-19 vaccine must also provide proof of a negative test.
Unless eating or drinking, patrons must wear a mask at all times inside the Pablo, regardless of whether or not they’re vaccinated.
Pablo officials plan to review the precautions on Jan. 21, its website said.
Sarah Seifert is the L-T's education and health reporter. She has worked as a journalist in the Chippewa Valley since 2017 and joined the L-T in 2019. Get in touch at sarah.seifert@ecpc.com or on Twitter @sarahaseifert.