An Eau Claire couple has donated $1 million to the Pablo Center at the Confluence to support its programming.
With the donation from local philanthropists Richard and Marcia Larson, the Pablo Center will name its third-floor community rehearsal space the Richard and Marcia Larson Performance Gallery, the center announced Tuesday.
The donation is a contribution to the center’s capital campaign, according to a news release.
The Larsons’ donation means the Pablo will be “able to take a giant leap toward increasing our youth and family offerings,” said Jason Jon Anderson, Pablo Center executive director, in the news release.
“The more quickly we can assist Eau Claire Confluence Arts, Inc. in paying down the remaining 8% of their construction loan, the stronger our outreach, artistic and educational programming will become to the entire region,” Anderson said.
The Pablo Center projected a $125,000 to $150,000 surplus for its first full fiscal year, which ended June 30, and anticipated paying off final construction costs this summer, the Leader-Telegram reported in June.
The Larsons have supported several local organizations in the Eau Claire community, according to the Pablo Center.
“It’s been gratifying to see how the local art and music communities have inspired the revitalization of downtown Eau Claire in recent years and the Pablo Center is at the heart of this movement,” the couple said in the news release.
The $60 million Pablo Center at the Confluence opened in September in downtown Eau Claire.